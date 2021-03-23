In response to P. Mikelonis, the issue people have — rightfully — with John Young’s regular column has very little to do with his cringe-inducing rhetoric. It has everything to do with the fact he does not live remotely close to Greenlee County. If I moved to suburban Missouri yet continued writing to The Copper Era, the readers in Greenlee County should be upset for equally valid reasons, regardless of how eloquent and convincing my opinions may be and probably are. Mike Bibb and Walt Mares are wholly welcome commentators because they actually live locally. They’re a part of the community. The paper would do well to discard John Young’s column in favor of literally anyone else in the vicinity of Greenlee County.
- Alek Miller, Morenci