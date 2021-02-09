This month of February has a certain day of "Love" in it which we demonstrate to others by our sending of cards through snail-mail and, of course, the electronic social media. When we thing about love for any length of time at all we should come to only one ultimate conclusion - that there is the Almighty Creator God from whom all love originates. Do we really believe that through love he gave his only begotten son to die for us so that we can have life everlasting? Can we really believe that Jesus s the only way, the only truth, and the only life? In this fallen and sin-sick world, love is the answer. We must believe in Him who through love is the author and finisher of our faith. Let's think on this because we really can have a happy Valentine's Day.
Sincerely in love,
Jeff Goddard
Duncan