Mr. Rapier,
In response to your Letter to the Editor in a recent Copper Era, I offer the following.
In regard to your claim that the past presidential election was fraudulent, I, along with thousands of other poll workers in the U.S., find that insulting and a lie. We neither saw nor participated in voter fraud. I, and 82 million other voters, voted Donald Trump out of office, plain and simple.
In regard to your hateful comments about John Young’s column, if you don’t like it, don’t read it. I happen to like his column. I do not like Mike Bibb’s column, so I don’t read it, but I respect his right to express his opinion.
The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects the freedom of speech, religion, and the press.
P. Mikelonis
Clifton