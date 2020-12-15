There are a few valid questions for all of us to contemplate at any time of the year, but especially during this “Christmas season.”
Should we ask people what they think about God — that’s a measure of a man or woman; because how and what we speak of determines who we really are. Do we dare speak of hell and unrepetent sinners being not peace with God? Should we point out the fact that a huge number of people are hypocrites (actors)? Should we not get involved in politics and what is our value system? Is the whole problem a spiritual one? How many people really believe that Jesus is the only way, the only truth and the life?
If we really live by faith, who are we? Finally, what does almight God have to say about all of this?
Most sincerely and Merry Christmas,
Jeff Goddard
Duncan