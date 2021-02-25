John Young: Why don't you keep your Democrat propaganda in Colorado. We here in Arizona and New Mexico know better. We that have lived a few years remember Bill Clinton desecrating the Oval office with immoral behavior and Ted Kennedy driving his car off into deep water and leaving the woman with him to drown while he saved himself.
If it wasn't for fraudulent voting or vote counting and bogus ballots, Joe Biden would not be president. So now the Washington Establishment can once again kick back in their easy chairs, living on taxpayer dollars without any problems.
Go find someone else to beat up on beside Donald J. Trump. You and the rest of the Washington Establishment are shaking in your boots because you're afraid the American people will have another chance to vote for Donald J. Trump. I and 75,000,000 other Americans would jump at the chance.
We have heard enough of your Democrat propaganda above the county and state level.
Danny Rapier
Duncan