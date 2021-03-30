We all should appreciate our local newspaper as the public forum it provides. That being said, in 200 words or less here is something for people to hear as we are going into this “Easter” season: Simply put, each one of us has three enemies — the devil, the world and ourselves — more than enough to keep us wandering and going astray. There are also three that exist who are “on our side” — God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. The good news of the Gospel says in John 3:16, that God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish, but have ever lasting life. If we really believe that Jesus suffered and died on the cross at Calvary, shed his blood, was buried and rose again on the third day, then we are born again and made free as new creatures.
Resurrection Sunday is all about Jesus in who we must believe in as He says this in John 3 and elsewhere, in just five words, “We must be born again.” Can we stand up and testify of that truth within us?
Jeff Goddard
Duncan