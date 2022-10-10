The first time a grizzly bear cub smells a human being in its natal territory it is just a curiosity, not a threat. Having a 400-pound mother with long digging claws, large teeth, and a short temper usually alleviates any worries. But that same cub will quickly be taught that the sight, sound or scent of such a bipedal animal is indeed cause for concern. Not for its puny, comparatively weak, woefully unequipped body, but for the accessories it has under its control.
The initial gunshot that small grizzly encounters, if it is not the last sound it hears, will be a warning that these creatures are in reality potentially dangerous. Its mother will steer it clear of encounters with such menacing beings. It will find the remains of kills, come to associate humans with death and, unless cornered or wounded, spend the rest of its life trying to avoid them. This is the same way many of us view politicians, and with good reason.
Maybe at one time it was true but nowadays the best and brightest of us don’t seem drawn to the governmental arenas. The main attributes today are more along the lines of sly, self-serving, sordid, corrupt, conspiracy laden, and with the ability to lie constantly with a blank poker face at the top of the list.
A degree in psychology is helpful as it informs one of the ways people are easily swayed, convinced and controlled. After we were gobsmacked by the advent of a criminally inclined orange messiah into the fold, the lower echelons of grifters and con artists became emboldened. They vie to see which one can be the most strident and outrageous during their 15 minutes of fame (thank you Andy Warhol). This would all be as amusing as any sideshow circus were it not for the fact that they are intent not only on promoting themselves but on destroying the underpinnings of our democracy.
As education wanes in the United States (worker drones just need to be able to follow orders, not think for themselves) it is getting easier for the “leaders” to shuffle the pawns around the chessboard for their own gratification. The complete breakdown of our voting system is what will be attempted in the mid-term elections of 2022, a huge gain for a very few and a staggering loss for the rest of us. Disgraced (but pardoned by Trump, of course) Michael Flynn and his cohorts are aiding this takeover by recruiting and baptizing an “Army of God”. This is part of the so-called Christian Nationalism, where religion (which one of many to choose from is purposely left vague) would have a ruling say in our government.
One needs to remember that Christos (shortened to Christ much later) wasn’t the last name of the carpenter from Nazareth; it is a Greek term meaning “the anointed one”. Christian Nationalists, in their own words, like to state that they, too, are exalted, in much the same way that employees of the Arizona Game and Fish Department like to call themselves “God’s Chosen Few.” The founders of this country knew that separation of religion and state was the only way democracy could survive. The evangelicals of today would have it otherwise.
Get your vote out or be prepared for the consequences.
Dexter K. Oliver is a reformed wildlife field biologist and freelance writer from Duncan. His latest book, "Last Goodbye," is available at the Duncan Visitor’s Center, the Duncan Public Library and the Simpson Hotel.