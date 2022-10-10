The first time a grizzly bear cub smells a human being in its natal territory it is just a curiosity, not a threat. Having a 400-pound mother with long digging claws, large teeth, and a short temper usually alleviates any worries. But that same cub will quickly be taught that the sight, sound or scent of such a bipedal animal is indeed cause for concern. Not for its puny, comparatively weak, woefully unequipped body, but for the accessories it has under its control.

The initial gunshot that small grizzly encounters, if it is not the last sound it hears, will be a warning that these creatures are in reality potentially dangerous. Its mother will steer it clear of encounters with such menacing beings. It will find the remains of kills, come to associate humans with death and, unless cornered or wounded, spend the rest of its life trying to avoid them. This is the same way many of us view politicians, and with good reason.

