We’ve published stories of all shapes and sizes on the effects of COVID-19 — from acts of kindness to soaring caseloads, mask mandates, and canceled events. Many of these articles told the stories of local businesses, all of which have made valiant efforts to survive and thrive through the difficult year of 2020.
Every one of those stories had two things in common. The business owners were no strangers to hard work, and they wouldn’t have made it this far without the community’s support. Though a vaccine has arrived, we won’t be out of this for several months, and it will take even longer for businesses to recover.
Last spring, our parent company, Wick Communications, helped out local businesses with a $500,000 matching grant opportunity for advertising. This year, we’re launching our LOVE LOCAL campaign, it’s purpose — to help local businesses that have helped us work our way through this.
Everybody is a winner with LOVE LOCAL. With this advertising promotion, we are helping local businesses keep their names and services in front of readers — helping keep jobs, services and the economy running here in Graham and Greenlee counties with special limited time pricing.
When we mentioned a business in a news story in 2020, many saw an immediate boost in recognition and revenue. LOVE LOCAL is a continuation of that on the advertising side as we continue to serve our community by putting ourselves solidly behind our local businesses.
As part of the community, we ask that you help us in supporting these local businesses you see throughout the paper so we can continue to make both Graham and Greenlee counties great places to live, work and succeed.
As a valued reader, we thank you for your continued support through these difficult times and will continue to focus on bringing you the local news and information you need at your fingertips.
If you’d like more information, please contact your advertising rep or me at sarah@eacourier.com