It was almost two decades ago. A reporter was taking photographs and making notes of a tragedy that occurred approaching the narrow bridge, known as El Puente, that used to span the Gila River near Three-Way Junction.

It was one of the worst head-on collisions he had ever seen in his career. At that time the road descending toward the bridge was narrow and there was not much room for driver error. One vehicle had crossed the roadway’s center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. Besides both vehicles becoming mangled, one of them caught fire. That vehicle’s driver was dead at the scene. The other driver died enroute to a hospital.

Tags

Load comments