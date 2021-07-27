Arizona’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise
“Watch out...more lock downs like caged animals,”
- Trav DA Sav
“Ahh yes, a pandemic that affects the entire world outside of American politics is actually just fake news to get the citizens of Safford to take a “scary shot.” Since when did public health information become fake news? Oh, probably when critical thinking became extinct in 2016. The most first world American thing is other places not even being able to reopen the first time from lack of vaccines, and families dying, and meanwhile America has such a vast access that you can literally walk into any Walgreens/CVS and get the vaccine without an appointment, and people will take their freedom and privilege and responsibility and just say “nah,”
- Aria Jenae
“I’d rather catch the virus than take that unknown scary shot,”
- Shelly Wilson
The Blue School — Former student finds a home, family in one-room schoolhouse
“Arizona still has about four “one-room” schools,”
- Elisa Roberts
“Great article,”
- Kayla Sexton-Presley
“Sounds like a successful education,”
- Patricia Dowdle Allen
Morenci schools welcome new teachers
“What an amazing group,” Alexa Aguilera
“That’s awesome. Congratulations,”
- Elthie Sissylee
Meet Mr. Garcia: Morenci High School has new AD
“Once you become a Wildcat your heart stays forever a Wildcat. Congrats,”
- Denise Duran
“So awesome,”
- Stacie Williams
“Congratulations. Best of luck to you in your new adventure,”
- Alma Cortez Rodriguez
COVID-19 cases rising amongst non-vaccinated in Graham/Greenlee counties
“Can you all at the Eastern Arizona Courier do some real journalism and write something relevant like how many people are dying or being seriously harmed by these ‘vaccines’ instead of fear mongering and propaganda?”
- Caleb Lineberger
“The EA Courier literally has no agenda behind recommending public health safety. What, ya’ll think SAFFORD journalism is conspiring against you? Gimme a break,”
- Aria Jenae