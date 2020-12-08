Pardon me.

It should be noted that I am not in need of any stinkin’ presidential pardon. Having lived a long and varied life without perpetrating any criminal activities, why would I? Getting such a pardon, pre-emptive or not, is an implicit admission of crimes committed. In other words, only criminals need such reprieves.
My current résumé reads something like this: Hunter, fisherman, trapper, Navy veteran, college graduate, construction worker, wildlife field biologist, threatened and endangered species specialist, nuisance wildlife control operator, freelance writer, photographer, editor, novelist, memoirist, book publisher, and singer/song writer.
There is no mention of the words politician, business man, lawyer, or Bible thumper, professions which throughout history have given rise to greed, the hunger for power, and criminal liabilities. Nor are the words grifter, con man, snake oil salesman, carnival barker, or TV evangelical included. Yet, as Greg Allman sang, “I ain’t no angel; no, I’m no stranger to the streets.” But I am not in need of a presidential pardon.
When Donald Trump promised to “drain the swamp” during his tenure as president of the United States, I had to laugh. Alligators out, crocodiles in.
Trump and I were born only two years and 20 miles apart, he in Queens, NY and me in Englewood, NJ. His father’s business dealings and then his own were rich fodder for tabloid newspapers. The shady deals, the shameless self-promotion, failed marriages, bankruptcies, legions of lawyers, stiffing workers out of their pay, threats of lawsuits, surrounding himself with “only the best people” (Jeffrey Epstein, Roy Cohn, and Michael Cohen come to mind as just a few of those), and a habit of grabbing women by their genitals were well known to those of us from the area.
A narcissistic, pathological liar with a deep-seated penchant for being the biggest bully around seemed an unlikely candidate to be handed the nuclear codes. Or to become the top role model for impressionable American youth. Character counts, no matter whether a spineless Congress turns a blind eye to it or not. As an advocate for the fabled “Diogenes Club” from Sir Conan Doyle’s famous Sherlock Holmes stories, I had a tough time assessing the appeal of such a person. I still do.
But back to pardons.
There is currently a Dept. of Justice investigation into a potential presidential pardon for bribe money scheme which should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed the Trump saga closely. And two of Trump’s recent recipients of his pardons, Roger Stone and disgraced ex-lt. general Michael Flynn, are calling for a “suspension of the Constitution”, declaring martial law, and for Trump to “seize absolute power”. Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, a couple of Trump’s buddies, would surely welcome him into the roster of world despots.
In more normal times the words from Stone and Flynn would be enough to charge them with treason against the country, such a conviction being punishable by death. Or I could be wrong.
Pardon me.
Dexter K. Oliver is a freelance writer and wildlife consultant living in Duncan, AZ. His most recent book is “Whiskey Chords and Campfire Music”.