Reminiscent of the cliche’ “He won the battle, but lost the war,” Joe Biden may becoming a little overconfident of his assumed presidential victory.
Currently, Biden has more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to be crowned the victor.
However, the vote count in certain regions of the country has been tainted by allegations of fraud, computer misconduct and other irregularities prompting President Trump and the Republican Party to file several lawsuits challenging accounting improprieties and compliance with state and federal election laws.
Admittedly, it does seem odd Republicans performed well in picking up several U.S. House seats. Also, most of the interior of the country remains red (Republican), and the highly touted “Big Blue Wave” evaporated. Yet, we’re told, President Trump couldn’t maintain the White House?
Another obvious indication of Trump support, at least locally, was the profusion of large street placards, posters and bumper stickers. They were everywhere, even along the edges of cotton fields.
On the other hand, Joe Biden’s signs were sparsely scattered around a few street corners and sidewalks — reflective of Joe’s reluctance to come out of his basement and tangle with Trump. Posters for Democrat candidates of any office were not overly noticeable.
Trey Trainor, Chair of the Federal Elections Commission, told Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Nov. 6, 2020, that locations not permitting ballot counting observers’ access could be involved in unlawful activity.
“I do believe that there is voter fraud taking place in these places. Otherwise, they would allow the observers to go in” he said.
Continuing, Trainor commented “State law allows those observers to be in there” and if they are not following the law, then the election is “illegitimate.”
He also believes some of Trump’s challenges will eventually make their way to the Supreme Court.
Actually, they have. On Nov. 6, the Court ordered Pennsylvania to separate the ballots counted before the close of voting, 8:00 p.m., Tuesday evening, from those recorded after 8:00 p.m.
Democrats are also having their problems. During a three-hour phone call between members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, VA-D, vocally blasted the Dems, warning “No one should say ‘defund the police’ ever again. Nobody should be talking about socialism. If we do, we will get fg torn apart” in the 2022 midterm elections.
Jim Clyburn, House Majority Whip, SC-D, echoed Spanberger’s warning “If we are going to run on Medicare for All, defund the police, socialized medicine, we’re not going to win.”
More outraged, Rep. Cheri Bustos, Ill-D, wailed “I’m furious. Something went wrong here across the entire political world. The voters who turned out looked a lot more like 2016 than to what was projected. We will do a postmortem.”
In the meantime, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (CA-D), is performing CPR. Realizing her job is in jeopardy because of fewer like-minded Democratic House members, she’s desperately trying to heal the wounds and maintain a cordial relationship guaranteeing her continued leadership.
Nearly everyone agreed the mainstream media and pollsters were way off the mark with their “Big Blue Wave” prognostication. With the exception of the presidential race, Democrats were mauled. An obvious indication Dems have gone too far left for even certain members of their own organization to accept.
Which raises the question, was the fix-in by Democrats, press and social media to get Joe elected? If so, they may have foolishly squandered their ambitions while disregarding the party’s future potential.
Mike Bibb lives in Safford.