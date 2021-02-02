Sinema
Last week was a stark reminder that U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is loyal first and foremost to her political career, and not to her party, as she has reportedly pledged to Republican leader Mitch McConnell that she won’t join with her Democratic colleagues to eliminate the Senate’s filibuster rule. That rule effectively means that any proposal has to win 60 votes to pass, a tall order in the current climate, in which the parties are sharply divided and the filibuster has been weaponized over the past 20 years and used to block even routine legislation.
Sinema refusing to scrap the filibuster rule allows that gridlock to continue, and means Republicans can block most anything Democrats want to do. And while it will enrage the Left, you can bet Sinema’s move is calculated: She knows that her path to victory in 2018 and to retaining her seat in 2024 (as well as any future endeavors in Arizona politics) depend on winning support from voters who aren’t dyed-in-the-wool partisans — and from moderate Republicans and right-leaning independents. Ending the filibuster has obvious upside for Democrats, but there’s no question that it’s a radical change in how the Senate operates. And if there’s one thing she will studiously avoid to protect her political brand as an “independent voice for Arizona,” it’s backing a procedural move that will upset the status quo and give credible ammunition to her GOP opponents that she did something truly “radical” to boost the Left.
COVID
Winter in Arizona should have shattered any sense of complacency we had about COVID: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths quickly accelerated in November, far surpassed the earlier summer peak in December and continued unabated into January. But none of that seems to make a damn bit of difference for many of our Republican leaders, who seem content to act like the prospect of a deadly pandemic is more of a nuisance that provides an opportunity for political grandstanding than a public health crisis that will define their legacies.
Beginning in the spring, a group of GOP lawmakers who chafed at Ducey’s executive orders limiting restaurants and bars began making noise about overturning his emergency declaration. For many of them, the objection was issued more in COVID-denialism than in a purely philosophical disagreement with how Ducey was governing.
Those arguments failed in the moment, and the fact that lawmakers are continuing them now — amid the absolute worst we’ve seen in this pandemic — is frightening. On Monday, a Senate committee passed a measure that would end Ducey’s emergency declaration so that the GOP-led legislature can force him to cater to their whims.
Ducey’s leadership in managing this pandemic has left so much to be desired, with more than 700,000 Arizonans having fallen ill and more than 12,000 dead. And I can’t imagine how much worse it would be if there were 47 more Republican legislative chefs in the kitchen.
More COVID thoughts
For weeks, the state’s stop public health official, Dr. Cara Christ, had been saying that Arizona couldn’t simply wait for 5 million people (or so) to get vaccinated, and we needed to remain vigilant and practice simple safety measures like staying home, wearing masks and physically distancing. Then Gov. Ducey blew that out of the water on Jan. 14 when he declared that his strategy was to “vaccinate our way out of this,” so there was no need for any more mitigation measures — even as Arizona was the worst in the nation for COVID infections and hospitalizations.
That sentiment was laughable in the moment, but it’s even more obvious now how ridiculous, dangerous and callous it is for the Ducey administration to embark on this strategy. The very next day, it became clear that the Trump administration had been lying to states about having millions of vaccine doses stockpiled. Then came the news last week that in Maricopa County, where about 60% of Arizonans live, there weren’t enough vaccines on hand to provide the needed second dose to potentially thousands of people who had already received the first. Now, we’ve learned that Arizona’s request to the federal government for 300,000 more vaccines was denied, ostensibly because the Trump administration left the cupboard bare and all 50 states are clamoring for more doses.
The state has made great progress in getting vaccines into arms in recent weeks, and it’s no small feat that some 363,000 people have received their first dose. But the task of “vaccinating our way out of this” is Herculean: Only 67,000 people have received both doses so far. And with a shortage of vaccines likely to continue, the Ducey administration’s refusal to do more than beg for more vaccines means more Arizonans will fall ill and die.
