Social Security. Who needs it? Millions of American, that's who.
It is not a giveaway program as some critics claim. How much a person receives through Social Security depends on how much a person earned while in the workforce.
I did not make much money in all the years I worked as a newspaperman, but it was enough to survive on. If I had been in a higher-paying occupation I would be receiving more than I now do. I spent the better part of my life in the newspaper racket and have no regrets. I even sometimes wonder whether I chose journalism, or it chose me.
When I began my career in 1976 I did not think about Social Security, other than resenting having a slice of my already moderate pay deducted from my paycheck. Hey, I was only 23. At that age, how many people give much thought of being 62?
My attitude while young was to refer to it as "anti-Social Security.”
Today I am most thankful for that money. It is mostly my only income.
So, what am I to think about politicians already in Washington, D.C., who want to cut deeply into or privatize the Social Security program or make deep cuts in Medicare.
Arizona had congressional candidates this past November who wanted to cut or privatize Social Security. Fortunately none of those candidates, most of whom, if not all, are already quite wealthy, were not elected.
Those salivating over cuts in Social Security and Medicare do not have to worry about having money for car repairs, medical care, dentistry, utility bills or anything that could sharply cut into their incomes.
These are things that we the common folks must deal with. Personally, Medicare is a critical part of my life as it is for millions of other folks.
It seems people on one side of the aisle in Congress are saying is "to hell with old folks. They should have made better decisions earlier in life."
That fits with the attitude of a former U.S. president who still claims he won the 2020 presidential race. And there are many in the former president’s party who are not only buying The Big Lie, but will not think twice about hurting us — the elderly who in so many ways helped to make America great.
Indeed, those who claim they want to make America great again must be wearing blinders along with their red and white ball caps. They apparently do not realize that America is already great and has been for many, many years.
Walt Mares is the former editor of the Copper Era. He lives in Clifton.
