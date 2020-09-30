I don’t believe anyone disagrees Joe Biden sometimes says things that don’t make much sense. His recent comment about President Trump being responsible for all the COVID-19 deaths is an example.
Biden has been around the Washington, D.C., landscape for so long folks may have difficulty distinguishing him from many of the statues adorning various parks and buildings. When he speaks, the resemblance becomes even more uncanny.
During a CNN Town Hall on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020, Joe made the profound declaration that “If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive. All the people — I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data.”
Sadly, Joe is beginning to believe his own convoluted utterances. More disturbing, his blunders are increasing in frequency. Difficulties in public speaking, even when reading from a prepared speech, are becoming more commonplace.
President Trump is a popular feature in various “Fact Check” reports, but Joe’s verbal blunders seem to be an acceptable reality, as if his often-confusing commentaries are without inaccuracy. “It’s just Joe being Joe” is a popular refrain to excuse his befuddling lingo and logic.
Consequently, it’s a welcomed relief when Biden’s bloopers are actually challenged by media organizations — a sign not everyone is as gullible or tolerant as the liberal press. Thankfully, there are still a few reporters willing to question the status quo.
Regarding Joe’s comment about Trump being responsible for all the COVID-19 deaths, The Washington Post, Sep. 18, 2020, pointed-out “Actually, Biden is making this up. There is no data to support this, even if the president had moved rapidly in January to deal with the coronavirus and been able to persuade the Chinese leadership to be more forthcoming about the situation.”
Plus, the Post noted the difficulties of managing a society comprised of 50 separate states. “In the United States, Trump has been faulted for not articulating a national plan, but he would have had trouble persuading every governor to follow the exact same path” the article concluded.
One of the difficulties of governing a representative democracy and not a monarchy or dictatorship is, occasionally, people do not adhere to the government line.
Further questioning Biden’s assertions, Politico, a widely referenced political journalism company with online, television, radio and print distribution, remarked in its Sep. 18, 2020 edition “But Biden vastly overstated what precautions could have worked against the virus. He argued that had Trump done his job, everybody would still be alive — not true.”
Also, an article in the Sep. 26, 2020 edition of the local Courier newspaper “FactChecking Biden’s Town Hall,” vividly explained Biden’s abuse and obvious disregard of the truth.
Common sense, if there’s still such a thing, would immediately indicate Trump is no more responsible for the spread of the virus, and resulting deaths, than Biden’s insistence the president is just as culpable as the Chinese.
Like many of Joe’s factually-challenged allegations, the evidence doesn’t often support his claims. Being a friend of the left and enjoying a supportive media, his incoherent comments are simply regarded as the jabbering’s of a confused candidate who means well but has difficulty putting his thoughts into understandable terms. Which might explain why his public appearances have been limited by his handlers.
Sometimes, when reporting on the Biden Campaign, the news isn’t always what it is described as being. Sometimes, newscasting is skewed to suit the political ideology of a particular media organization.
Sometimes, Sponge Bob makes more sense!
Mike Bibb lives in Safford.