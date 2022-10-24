What if? Make that a VERY BIG if. What if Democrats refuse to accept results from the upcoming Nov. 8 Arizona General Election if Republican candidates take the offices of the governor, secretary of state and/or attorney general?
After all, that is what some GOP candidates say they will do. But that is only if those Republicans don’t win. They are not saying anything about what they will do about the overall vote count if they do win.
If they do not win, their apparent recourse is that which the twice impeached and disgraced former president continues to attempt by claiming he actually won the 2020 U.S. presidential race.
Although his attempt to hold on to power was shot down in court 61 times, he continues the false claim that he actually won. Call it “The Big Lie” because that is what it is.
Republican candidates running for Arizona’s big three offices stand by the orange-haired guy’s false claim he was re-elected as president. Kari Lake, former local newscaster who is running for governor; former state legislator Mark Finchem, involved in instigating the January 6 insurrection who is hoping to become secretary of state, and a former Gov. Doug Ducey staffer, Abe Hamedah who is running for state attorney general — all are die-hard advocates of The Big Lie.
So if those three do win, will Democrats challenge the results in court? If they do so, would they not only be following the trail blazed by the ex-president? The questions is, are there any Democrats with egos as big as his orangeness? Are any of them willing to demand loyalty to themselves rather than to the U.S. Constitution?
Many former government employees, some of whom were in the former president’s circle have said he demanded personal loyalty to him above anything else. That brings to mind a fellow who ruled Germany in the 1930s and ’40s who was adamant that all underlings swear loyalty to him and not to the country. That is a well-documented matter of fact.
What causes people to be willing to do that? In Germany swearing loyalty to the leader could have been a matter of life or death. So what is the excuse for those in the land of liberty to stoop to such cowardly behavior?
Is it a matter of a very strong desire to hold power? Surely it cannot be ignorance as so many of the former president’s loyalists are quite well educated. But as one American philosopher once said, education does not necessarily mean that a person has much in the way of common sense.
Others attribute that loyalty to fear wrought by lies, especially among the masses. In the 20th century, radio was a powerful means to reach a great number of people throughout the world and especially in Germany. Much of what Germans were exposed to was propaganda. Today we have the Internet, in which much of the information put forth is unchecked. Conspiracy theories abound and too often people are accepting of that which is not at all factual. Thus, lies proliferate.
“Any lie, frequently repeated, gradually gains acceptance,” said Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler’s master propagandist. It worked very well in Nazi Germany, and it is very effective almost a century later.
Walt Mares is the former editor of the Copper Era. He lives in Clifton.