Money has never been the carrot leading me on through life like a “zonkey” (a burro painted to look like a zebra in order to attract tourists in Mexican border towns), although I have certainly seen that in friends of mine. I prefer to think of a line from an old Monkees song, “Daydream Believer”, that asks the question, “How much, baby, do we really need?”
It turns out that 19th century novelist, Charles Dickens, in one of his most famous works, “David Copperfield”, provided the essential answer to this universal question. A character in the story, Wilkins Micawber, put forth the equation quite succinctly in the monetary coin of the realm of his day, pounds, shillings, and pence:
“Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen, nineteen and six, result happiness. Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pounds ought and six, result misery.”
Updated and translated this would read something like: Annual income $48,000, annual expenditure $47,940, result happiness. Annual income $48,000, annual expenditure $48,060, result misery. The outcome is the same whether one is making that amount each year or each month. The quote above became so well known that was given the name “The Micawber Principle.”
This, of course, is the basic tenet of personal finance, try not to spend more than you earn or your mental health, along with many other things, may suffer. That is because the human brain is hardwired to project future outcomes based on current or past experiences. There will surely be exceptions to this rule, it is not just black and white, as I have seen throughout the financial highs and lows of my own experience.
And it need not apply to anyone who has had work hours cut, been temporarily laid off, or lost a job permanently because of the on-going global pandemic. Things will change — the only real constant in life — even if it gets tricky, with safety nets from family, friends, and society in short supply.
My father, a renowned zoologist, had a penchant for murder mysteries, some of which included a series by author John D. MacDonald. The main character of these, Travis McGee, lived on a houseboat on the Florida coast, worked as a “salvage consultant” (retrieving stolen money for hapless clients), and took his “retirement” in chunks whenever he could afford to throughout his life. I followed the last part as much as possible and never regretted it. I found that the threshold for monetary happiness is a lot lower than often perceived.
Another sterling attribute of the Dickens’ character Micawber was his ever-lasting, optimistic faith that even when the tide of his life was at its lowest ebb, “something would turn up”. This became melded into his financial principle and, without seeking it, became a way of life for me too. I bounced from one outdoor oriented, usually wildlife based job to another for most of my adult working career. And had enough luck not to spend some time in debtors’ prison as did the fictional Wilkins Micawber.
None of this should be confused with the outlook of another literary figure, Blanche DuBois from the play, “A Streetcar Named Desire” by Tennessee Williams. Blanche proclaimed, “I have always depended upon the kindness of strangers”, which can be a much riskier proposition than following the Micawber Principle. I have certainly been helped by a number of strangers myself, just as I have often helped others I didn’t know, but I never found that to be a reliable expectation.
A brief aside seems appropriate: A 1954 Fender Telecaster guitar was given to Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones on his 27th birthday by Eric Clapton. Keith named the guitar “Micawber,” perhaps using the incantation as a muse for when he was seeking inspiration for a new song, hoping “something would turn up.” He is an avid Charles Dickens reader, surprisingly enough. The world has often heard that instrument, recorded and on stage during songs like “Tumbling Dice”, Brown Sugar”, and “Honky Tonk Women”, to name just a few.
Whether one follows the guidelines expressed in The Micawber Principle or not is a personal decision. It is definitely one worth examining, if not adhering to.
Dexter K. Oliver is a freelance writer and wildlife consultant living in Duncan, AZ. His most recent book is “Whiskey Chords and Campfire Music.”