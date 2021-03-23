BLM -Black Lives Matter? Indeed they do. Add to that ELM -Elderly Lives Matter.
It has been several months now that thousands of protesters have taken to the streets across America after a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd.
Black Lives Matter. No argument there. Then there are some who have responded that all lives matter. However. at this moment I would like to see more emphasis on one group in particular, the oldest among us.
There is such a disproportionate number of deaths in nursing homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, and yet we sometimes hear, “Oh, well — they were old anyway.”
An elderly white activist from Buffalo, N.Y. was knocked down in the street and apparently left for dead by four young, fit police officers. Does his life matter?
This hits home for me because I am climbing up there in age. I will turn 68 in July. Whoopee! When I turned 55 and became eligible for some senior citizens benefits, I cringed. I did not ask if I was eligible for those discounts at restaurants or other businesses. Asked if I wanted a senior discount on something, I just shook my head in the negative. Ah, that ego! How stupid that was.
Elderly Lives Matter.
I think of all the “old folks” who have influenced my life and continue to do so. I start with my maternal grandfather Pedro Monico Casias, born in northern New Mexico in 1873, and some of his pals. All were older than he.
My earliest memories are from when I was about 5-years-old. I learned a great deal from them that has stayed with me all these years. Some of that is family history and what life was like for them in their youth and later on in life.
That is probably why I have always taken a shine to those in the older crowd. I find them interesting and foremost I always show them respect. I may encounter someone, be it man or woman, and I tip my hat to them and say hello. At times such an encounter may lead to a very interesting conversation. I always learn something.
I have found that some of the elderly are lonely and they appreciate having someone take an interest in them, even if it is only a quick greeting. Many are alone and may be outright lonely. Many like to speak about their families. Perhaps they are having to self-isolate, a spouse has died, or their children live a long distance away and there is not much contact with them.
I have learned that someone whom I meet and greet may be a Korean War veteran who appreciates, after all these years, being recognized and thanked for his service.
Many are grandmothers in their 70s and 80s. They still have plenty of spunk in them and have a strong sense of humor. In fact, more so than many younger folks.
It can be amazing how much a simple “hello” can mean to them.
What is the harm in recognizing another human being for – well – being human. They could be very interesting and someone from whom we can learn. A conversation with them can be a most important lesson in humility and humanity.
There is a song by the late John Prine, another coronavirus victim, titled “Hello in There.”
“You know that old trees just grow stronger
And wild rivers grow wider every day
But old people just grow lonesome
Waiting for someone to say, ‘Hello in there, hello.’
So if you’re walking down the street some time
And spot some hollow, empty eyes
Please don’t just pass them by and stare
As if you didn’t care,
Say ‘Hello in there — hello.’
Let us never forget the elderly, to whom we owe so much. The least we can do is “Say “hello” in there.”