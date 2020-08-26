Summertime and the living is easy…Porgy and Bess
While COVID-19 curtailed the American economy from coast to coast, for the reintroduced Mexican gray wolves in Arizona and New Mexico it has been business as usual. For ranchers within the so-called recovery areas of Greenlee County, AZ and neighboring Catron County, NM this has become a triple whammy. Virus, drought, and predation on livestock are not to be taken lightly, singly much less combined.
It has been 22 years since the Mexican wolf reintroduction began and the problems it has caused continue unabated. Everyone knew that wolves killed and ate livestock, pets, and poultry but the city people who pushed for the reintroduction didn’t care because they would never feel the impact. Rural people with cattle, horses, chickens, dogs, and cats would have to pay the price for an urban dweller to occasionally come to the mountains and have the spiritual experience of hearing a wolf howl.
After decades of trial and error (too many errors) and millions of dollars (too many dollars) there were 163 known wolves on the ground at the end of 2019.
There have been scores of biologists and volunteers working on the project under the auspices of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Arizona Game and Fish Dept. It has been a boon for them and many have or will eventually retire off the proceeds. In the meantime, ranches go bust, family dogs are eaten, and favorite livestock killed or maimed.
From March to the end of July 2020, a total of 153 days, Mexican gray wolves killed 106 head of livestock and mutilated 16 more. That means that on average, a rancher would find a dead cow or calf about every 1.5 days. Imagine if city dwellers had a predator slaughtering animals that their livelihood depended upon every 36 hours. It would never be tolerated and political heads would roll. Everything in life is relative, but some things are more blatant than others.
For Mexican gray wolves summertime is a veritable cornucopia of delights. After having birthed their pups they can train them how to kill wild game like deer and elk, or, if that appears too strenuous there are the much easier domestic cattle to practice on. And if that isn’t enough, luckily the biologists and their volunteers maintain “diversionary food caches” to try to keep the wolves from being such an embarrassment and doing what wolves do best — kill — in this case, livestock and pets. The food provided in this manner may be road-killed wild game or horsemeat “logs”. Whatever the case, summertime and the living is easy, for Mexican gray wolves, not so much for area ranchers.
Additional information on the Mexican gray wolf can be found on Arizona Game and Fish’s website: https://www.azgfd.com/wildlife/speciesofgreatestconservneed/mexicanwolves/reports/
