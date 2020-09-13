Editor's note: For the complete story, visit: factcheck.org
In a Labor Day press conference and at a rally in North Carolina the following day, President Donald Trump made several unsupported or inaccurate statements about a COVID-19 vaccine and distorted comments made by the Democratic ticket.
Trump charged Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris with spreading “anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.” The candidates support properly approved vaccines, but have expressed concerns — shared by some in the scientific community — that Trump may not follow the standard protocols.
The president claimed without support that “if this were the Obama administration, you wouldn’t have that vaccine for three years, and you probably wouldn’t have it all.”
Trump inaccurately said that “we have 30,000 people, in just one vaccine right now, under test in very, very highly infected areas” and that “the numbers are looking unbelievably strong.” No trial has met its enrollment target of 30,000, and no one knows yet how the vaccines are performing.
While insisting that he has never said there will definitely be a vaccine in October or November, Trump repeated the idea that it was possible, and previously said that such timing was likely. Health officials have said a vaccine is unlikely to be available that soon.
Biden/Harris Vaccine Statements
The president distorted what Biden and Harris have said about a COVID-19 vaccine, calling for them to apologize for their “anti-vaccine rhetoric.” The candidates have said that they are supportive of a safe and effective vaccine, but not one based on Trump’s word alone.
“[Biden and Harris] should immediately apologize for the reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric that they are talking right now, talking about endangering lives. And it undermines science,” Trump said in his Labor Day press conference.
“And what’s happening is, all of a sudden, you’ll have this incredible vaccine, and because of that fake rhetoric — it’s a politic rhetoric; that’s all it is. Just for politics,” he continued. “Because now they see we’ve done an incredible job, and in speed like nobody has ever seen before.”
Later, Trump focused on Harris, saying, “[S]he’s talking about disparaging a vaccine so that people don’t think the achievement was a great achievement.”
The next day during a rally in North Carolina, Trump repeated the same sentiments, but went further to say that the pair was spreading “anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.”
The White House did not explain which comments Trump was referencing, but he was likely responding to statements Harris made on CNN’s “State of the Union,” when she said she would “trust the word of public health experts and scientists” about a vaccine, “but not Donald Trump.”
In a clip of the interview, which was released on Sept. 6, Harris said she did not think scientists would get the “last word” on the efficacy of a vaccine.
“If past is prologue that they will not, they’ll be muzzled, they’ll be suppressed, they will be sidelined, because he’s looking at an election coming up in less than 60 days and he’s grasping for whatever he can get to pretend that he has been a leader on this issue when he is not,” Harris said.
Scientists in the administration have communicated with the public throughout the pandemic, although some media appearances have been limited and Politico reported a Trump adviser unsuccessfully attempted to alter messaging about the coronavirus.
Harris was then asked if she’d receive a vaccine that was approved and distributed before Nov. 3, Election Day.
“Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us,” she replied. “I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump. And it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about. I will not take his word for it.”
Later in the interview, Harris said that she would trust National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci to give an accurate assessment of a COVID-19 vaccine and agreed that at some point in the future there would hopefully be a safe and effective vaccine available. She also emphasized the need for a vaccine distribution plan.
Biden was asked on Labor Day whether he’d take a COVID-19 vaccine before the election. “I would want to see what the scientists said,” he replied. “I want full transparency on a vaccine. One of the problems is the way [Trump] is playing with politics. He’s said so many things that aren’t true, I’m worried if we do have a really good vaccine, people are going to be reluctant to take it. And so he’s undermining public confidence.”
“But pray God we have it,” Biden continued. “If I could get a vaccine tomorrow, I’d do it. If it cost me the election I’d do it. We need a vaccine and we need it now,” he said, adding, “But we have to listen to the scientists.”
The same day at a labor union virtual event, Biden also said he’d take a COVID-19 vaccine “[o]nly if it was completely transparent, that other experts in the country could look at it.”
Around the time Trump made his remarks at the rally, the Biden campaign released a statement that outlined multiple ways the government should act to reassure Americans that any vaccine that receives authorization is safe and effective, including making the data publicly available along with statements from Fauci, the career Food and Drug Administration staff and relevant vaccine advisory committee.
The president can have his opinions on why his challengers made statements skeptical of a Trump-endorsed coronavirus shot, but it’s incorrect to suggest they do not support a coronavirus vaccine that has been fully vetted and properly approved.
Some scientists have expressed concerns similar to those of Biden and Harris about the FDA authorizing a vaccine before sufficient phase 3 data are available.
In June, University of Pennsylvania professors Dr. Paul Offit and Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, who is a coronavirus adviser to Biden campaign, wrote an op-ed in the New York Times warning that Trump might attempt an “October surprise” and release a vaccine prematurely to sway the election.
Other experts have published similar articles in which they call on the FDA — the agency that would be responsible for authorization of a vaccine — not to act too soon or cave to political pressure.
Offit told the New York Times in August that other scientists working within government shared his concerns, and he told us that he remained worried about politics influencing a COVID-19 vaccine approval.
He pointed to mounting international pressure and the FDA’s previous decisions during the coronavirus pandemic, including the agency’s emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine — which was subsequently revoked — and for convalescent plasma, which has yet to be shown to be safe and effective for COVID-19.
Of course, not all scientists are anxious that the government will authorize a vaccine without the necessary evidence. Dr. Peter Hotez, dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told us in June that he had faith in the FDA not to release an insufficiently tested vaccine — a sentiment he still holds — but he was nevertheless concerned about the White House’s emphasis on speed.
“The messaging coming out of the White House is extremely poor and detrimental,” he said, “so it’s actually fomenting distrust and creating a problem.”
Importantly, there are no signs that the administration will deviate from its plan to authorize a vaccine only after the necessary phase 3 trial data are in.
In Senate testimony on Sept. 9, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said, “I can’t say strongly enough that the decisions about how this vaccine is going to be evaluated and assessed is going to be based on science.”
“Science and science alone will be the way in which this decision is made,” he added. “Otherwise, I’ll have no part of it.”
Fauci has made similar reassurances. He explained in a Sept. 3 CNN interview that the trials have independent data and safety monitoring boards that intermittently look at the data, and noted that the information would ultimately become public. “So I think that we can have some confidence and have faith in what the FDA is saying,” he said. “They’re saying very explicitly that they’re going to be making the decision based on the scientific data and we hope that that’s going to be the case.”
In an interview with Science, Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser of Operation Warp Speed, said there had been “absolutely no interference” in the process so far and vowed to resign if that changed.
And on Sept. 8, the CEOs of all of the companies involved in the vaccines receiving U.S. governmental support pledged to make safety a “top priority” and only submit “for approval or emergency use authorization after demonstrating safety and efficacy through a Phase 3 clinical study that is designed and conducted to meet requirements of expert regulatory authorities.”
