It was sometime in the 1960s that Beatle John Lennon said the Fab 4 were more popular than Jesus. What an outcry that brought from some Christians!
Their reaction was widely reported.
How would anyone dare compare himself to Jesus Christ in any form or fashion? Taking Jesus’ name in vain is the ultimate sacrilege for many.
Ah, but what amounts to a sacrilege is happening today, only it is not a musician doing so. A former U.S. president has toned it down a bit, but he recently re-shared a meme on social media describing himself as being “second” only to Jesus.
Say what?
Amazing that someone who is in his third marriage and committed adultery while his third wife was pregnant can consider himself even remotely close to the holiness of Jesus. How can anyone who claims that he or she is a Christian not be offended and repulsed by a mere mortal, who apparently has few morals and little, if any, scruples?
This former world leader’s words and actions are the antithesis of that great, holy man who preached peace and love.
Do we forget that the unholy one with the orange hair remarked in a taped conversation that he could reach out and touch any woman’s private parts because he was a television star — and get away with it?
He has a grade-schooler’s fondness for coming up with derogatory names for people he does not like or who appear as threats to his ego and ambitions.
Perhaps one surprise of the orange-haired guy’s lack of decency or diplomacy is that there are so many Americans who have bought into his ugliness and lies.
Consider the Big Lie in which he claims he was robbed of winning the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Facts — hard facts — do not support the Big Lie, but there are many who still believe it. It fits many who claim to be Christians.
Particularly conspicuous are those who carry signs “Guns and God” or “Guns for Christ” in rallies supporting the ex-president and the Big Lie.
Guns for Christ? That expresses the opposite of what Christ taught, does it not?
If the idea of the ex-president being only second to Christ does not wake people up to the narcissistic and delusional mind of the ex-commander-in-chief, what then?
Practicing Christ’s principles is more critical than ever. That would be a truly Christian way to combat the evil that walks among us.
God help us if he with the orange hair and his followers were to rule this wonderful nation.
America is already great and has been since its founding. It has its drawbacks, but, overall, this has been and remains the greatest nation in the world.
MAGA? The phrase of “Make America again” is nothing more than a political bully’s attempt to demean America’s existing greatness it.
Walt Mares is the former editor of the Copper Era. He resides in Clifton.