The smoke is back again today, so thick that I can’t see the Peloncillo Mountains across the Gila River valley on the west side of Duncan. It is another reminder, like the lingering drought and historical heat in the Southwest, that all is not well with the planet.
The year 2020 will not only be remembered for being the time that COVID-19 caused a world-wide pandemic; it will also go down in history as the era when Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington states had their worst fire seasons ever. Arizona once again broke record high summer temperatures, as it has done successively for years now. Monsoon rains haven’t fizzled so badly here since 1924 and the hurricane season in the United States is set to rival that of 2005, the worst on record so far.
Cataclysmic fires, lengthening droughts, and scorching temperatures, along with melting polar ice caps, vanishing glaciers, and rising sea levels are so prevalent world-wide that they are hard to ignore. And these conditions only show signs of accelerating, not slowing down. For human populations around the globe this is cause for great concern and a call for adaptive solutions. For some, it has had a more paralyzing effect, a condition now recognized as “Eco-anxiety”.
While not yet listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders by the American Psychiatric Association, it may soon be added. The American Psychological Association first defined Eco-anxiety in 2017 as “a chronic fear of environmental doom”, that is, worries of irreparable environmental or ecological degradation and disasters.
Tension, angst, contemplation of suicide, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder caused by Eco-anxiety are symptoms showing up more frequently in doctors’ offices. Direct experience with extreme climate change events, such as losing a home to fire or flooding, losing one’s livelihood or knowing someone who died in such a catastrophe has risen sharply in the past ten years.
Yale University published a study that showed 70 percent of Americans were “worried” about climate change and 50 percent felt “helpless” in the face of it. Indigenous people living off the land, as well as agriculture-based communities, are the proverbial “canary in the coal mine”, experiencing expanding adverse effects first-hand. An Inuit Indian in Alaska and a hard-scrabble rancher in southern Arizona have a lot more in common than first glance might indicate.
Fifty years ago, in April of 1970 the initial “Earth Day” held a concerted effort to increase public awareness of such problems. At the time there was no Environmental Protection Agency, no Clean Air Act, and no Clean Water Act. But the EPA would be signed into law later that year, as was the Clean Air Act. The Clean Water Act would be passed in 1977. There were finally legal regulations to control toxic fumes released into the atmosphere and dangerous waste spewed into our water systems.
These have recently come under political attack, even though the general populace has been feeling uneasy about environmental deterioration for a long time now. Even the Pentagon has been issuing dire warnings about national security due to increased acute weather events, lack of potable water and food sources. They cite worsening refugee migrations and worry about military bases around the world being in danger from fires, floods, droughts, and mudslides.
Eco-anxiety has been called a “constellation of emotions, including grief, fear, frustration, isolation, social disconnect, and anger”. Children and young adults are being treated with psychiatric drugs for Eco-anxiety. Adults are also getting counseling and prescription medication for mental ailments associated with Eco-anxiety.
Greta Thunberg, the teenaged climate change activist from Sweden who has Asperger’s Syndrome, was named one of the top 100 most influential people in the world by Time Magazine in 2019. She is a shining example of hope to younger generations for acknowledging, mitigating and adapting to climate transformation. Despite controversy over her father’s environmental agendas being channeled through her, Thunberg offers a rallying point to a lot of people world-wide. She has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize the past two years in a row.
During the 1980s and 1990s, one popular slogan about turning the tide and easing Eco-anxiety was “think globally, act locally”. That, of course, still has its devotees today although it has become apparent that national, state, and local governments will have to play a much larger role, in tandem with individual citizens, to make a difference.
Luckily, as both the current and past presidents have enjoyed extolling, “elections have consequences” and we just happen to be only a few weeks away from one of the most important ones in our nation’s history. Now would be a good time to confront Eco-anxiety and what is behind it then do something constructive about the problem.
Dexter K. Oliver is a freelance writer and wildlife consultant living in Duncan. His most recent book is “Whiskey Chords and Campfire Music”.