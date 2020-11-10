Here's to justice
To those abused.
Here's to justice
To those accused.
Here's to justice
When the two meet.
Here's to justice
It's all too sweet.
"Here's To Justice" -- Mike Bibb, 2020
After four years of the Democrats' nonstop tricks to remove President Trump from office, we're now supposed to believe the presidential election results are on the level just because they say so?
Once burned, twice learned. In this case, it's several times burned.
Since Day One of Donald Trump's announcement he planned to participate in the Republican Party's 2016 presidential campaign, the Democrats, with the assistance of most of the mainstream media, have continually ridiculed his every thought, speech and mannerism.
Often mocked as a comical candidate, news pundits and late-night talk show hosts railed against his irrational political opinions and nonconforming attitude. He simply wasn't sophisticated enough to be taken seriously by the majority of society's movers-and-shakers. In Hollywood's uber liberal circles, Trump was a farcical scrip, suitable for the paper shredder.
Sure, he had a lot of money, but that was about the extent of his political qualifications.
Then, when he was administered the presidential oath of office, Dems began to uncontrollably froth at the mouth. Fifteen minutes after he was sworn into office, "Impeach 45!" instantaneously became their battle cry.
House Democrats, under the convoluted stewardship of "Fancy Nancy" Pelosi, eventually impeached him after several previous unsuccessful attempts to expunge him by bogus investigations and other silly antics.
However, the coup quickly disintegrated when the Senate failed to agree with the House's articles of impeachment. The entire premeditated affair collapsed from the weight of its proponent's colossal stupidity and arrogance.
"Now, what do we do?" dumbfounded Dems wondered. Another presidential election was approaching and all they had to offer was a basket of socialists, old white guys, far left congressional representatives, a couple of liberal computer dudes, a coffee shop tycoon and a New York mega-billionaire who managed to squander several million dollars of his own money promoting himself as the Democrat's favorite contestant. Not an especially inspiring bunch, but the pickings were slim.
After the hullabaloo of the Democratic primaries, a gray-haired, 77-year-old, near half-century Washington tutored geezer was selected the Dems' standard-bearer -- the ultimate establishment insider. Sort of a Model T in a Tesla world; not really proficient in handling contemporary speeds, but still semi-capable of maintaining a steady 35 mph because that's as fast as he's ever gone. The 2020 election was his third attempt to become president: choosing one of the Senate's most liberal female members, Kamala Harris -- 22 years his junior -- to be his vice president.
After numerous ups and downs in the election and accusations of vote fixing and other discrepancies, the states of Nevada and Pennsylvania carried the Biden-Harris duo past the 270 Electoral College vote requirement.
Big media soon announced Joe and Kamala the new president and vice president-elect. During the evening of Nov. 7 -- with fireworks illuminating the evening sky -- both appeared before a crowd of supporters in a noisy parking lot to officially accept their anointment.
To my knowledge, this is the first time in modern presidential history newly elected Oval Office tenants have affirmed their victory from the striped spaces of an ordinary asphalt off-street parking facility.
Another point of concern, what official authorization does CNN, MSNBC and FOX News have in determining the final result of the election? I always thought it was up to the individual states to make that decision. To date, none have. Actually, numerous states are still counting ballots.
The whole bungled process is turning into a comedy of errors. Even if we're told Joe and Kamala were the legitimate winners, who'd believe it?
Unfortunately, it doesn't appear the contest is over. Legal challenges by Republicans and Trump promise to extend this fiasco for an undetermined period of time. Whether or not they will be successful remains to be seen.
There is one undeniable fact, unified forces against President Trump have finally managed to accomplish what years of conniving, deceit and political skullduggery failed to do: kick one of America's most successful and dynamic presidents out the door.
And now, over 70 million Trump voters -- nearly half the election turnout -- are seriously expected to graciously accept the final results of a troubled election in which the Supreme Court has already become involved?
Not so fast, there are still a few nagging questions lawyers, poll watchers, computer techs and inquisitive press reporters would like to have answered. Plus, Trump has the natural tenacity of a Gila Monster -- once he latches onto something, he won't let go.
The much heralded "peaceful transition of presidential authority" is an American tradition, particularly when it follows an uncontested election. However, I'm not certain the slogan applies if evidence of intentional chicanery is exposed during the voting process.
If that is proven true, the 2020 election will be recorded as one of the greatest political debacles in United States history. At least until the 2024 episode brings us new tricks and illusions.
