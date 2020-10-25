We all have them, at least given (first) names and surnames. Some birth certificates list “None” on the line for a middle name. Some people change their names legally for one reason or another.
Jerry Jeff Walker, the gypsy songwriter/balladeer whom the world lost recently was one of those. He was born Ronald Clyde Crosby in Oneonta, NY but would reinvent himself with a new name, a new home town – Austin, TX, and a complete new persona.
When he released his most famous song, “Mr. Bojangles” in 1968 I was just starting my two years active duty for the Navy Reserve and didn’t know anything about it. When I got off active duty in 1970, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band had covered that song and made it a huge international hit. It was playing on the radio constantly and I soon learned the words and guitar chords.
Jerry Jeff Walker wrote 33 songs and covered a lot of others but his biggest hit would always be the one he penned after being in a drunk tank in New Orleans. Public intoxication was almost an occupational hazard for vagabond musicians in those heady days of the 1960s and ‘70s.
Like writers of any stripe, they used everything they saw and heard as grist for the mill. Meeting a homeless white street dancer who called himself “Bojangles” (the nickname originally given to the black tap dancer and Hollywood performer, Bill Robinson) was a stroke of luck. It was like turning lemons into lemonade or finding the silver lining in a cloud.
The closest I ever came to such an experience was my first month off active duty, living in Danbury, CT before returning to Arizona. Walking back to my rented rooms in an old house around midnight I came across a man sitting on his front stoop, playing an acoustic guitar and singing. I told him it sounded good. He invited me to have some beer with him then offered me the guitar. I was half-way through the Shel Silverstein song made famous by Johnny Cash, “A Boy Named Sue”, when a police cruiser pulled up.
We were told that neighbors had complained about the racket and if we didn’t cease and desist he would run us in for causing a public nuisance. I briefly wondered if a “Mr. Bojangles” of my own might be waiting in the local jail cell but I decided not to gamble on it. Who knows what a story or song I missed by trudging on home.
If one plays the Google name search game looking for “Dexter Oliver” one will find a reference to an African American man who set his girlfriend on fire in San Francisco; or ties to the TV series “Dexter” about a murdering psychopath who worked for a Florida police department. Search for “Dexter K. Oliver” and the one from Duncan comes up.
What’s in a name? Quite a lot it seems.
RIP Jerry Jeff Walker.
Dexter K. Oliver is a freelance writer and wildlife consultant living in Duncan, AZ. His most recent book is “Whiskey Chords and Campfire Music”.