We witnessed the FBI’s lengthy examination of President Trump’s alleged 2016 election infractions. After nearly two years, a special investigative team, led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller, finally concluded there was not sufficient evidence to charge the president.
Mueller knew this fact months previously, but for whatever reasons, decided to postpone the announcement until he could no longer stall congressional pressure to release his findings.
A similar scenario played-out in the Hillary Clinton email fiasco after she purposely destroyed cellphone evidence containing emails and other government information. Presently, there is still no indictment for her conduct.
Recently, other cellphone demolitions have been revealed indicating about 27 different phones were wiped clean by government agents involved in Trump’s “Russia collusion” investigation.
Another FBI shenanigan occurred when a bureau lawyer confessed he falsified a court document in order to obtain a warrant to gain information on President Trump. Unlawfully acquired, the warrant is now evidence against the attorney.
Presently, it’s been reported the FBI has been in possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop computer, son of Joe Biden, since December 2019 — nearly a year ago. The computer was in for repairs and Hunter never returned to pick it up.
According to the store owner and a few eyewitnesses, the computer revealed Hunter’s involvement in various money schemes, amounting to several million dollars in Russia, Ukraine and China. Allegedly, Joe Biden, then vice president of the United States, was also receiving a portion of the payouts.
Two of Hunter’s “business partners” have already been convicted. One is presently in prison and the other is awaiting sentencing. Another colleague has come forward to discuss with the FBI additional information and evidence on Hunter and Joe’s entanglement in these suspicious dealings. Supposedly, numerous shell companies and LLC’s (Limited Liability Company) were used to move money around.
There’s a recurring theme in these cases: Big dogs at the top of the criminal pyramid seem immune to prosecution, while lower ranking suspects do not receive comparable consideration.
Not too long ago, the Federal Bureau of Investigation was considered the nation’s premier law enforcement agency. They tackled major crime figures and cases; solved or helped solve complicated felonious wrongdoings; and worked with state and local police departments to untangle complex issues that may be affecting both national and state governments.
However, within the past decade there appears to be growing concern the FBI is becoming more politized than remaining an independent investigation agency, not beholding to whichever political party is in power. As one of several subdivisions within the Department of Justice, they are a spoke in the wheel of police organizations overseen by the DOJ.
As a result, the FBI’s unique stature as a well-trained and disciplined agency has come under scrutiny by both Congress and the president. Investigations based upon insufficient evidence; directors failing to follow protocols; rogue employees plotting devious schemes; eradication of government records; agents committing perjury to fraudulently obtain information and probably other unreported crimes and intrigues not publicly known.
Even more unnerving, there doesn’t seem to be an organized internal resistance to these tricks by ordinary field agents and office workers. Why haven’t they spoken out or stepped forward to express their displeasure with the way things are going within the bureau? I’m sure they know and could report incidents by higher-ups that would cast additional doubt upon the honesty of certain FBI officials.
If whistleblowers with additional incriminating information to disclose, or agents sincerely desiring to correct the mistakes of the recent past and strive toward restoration of the FBI’s integrity, certainly members of Congress and the press would be willing to hear and discuss their stories.
Maybe there really is a more important story-of-the-day than the monotonous reporting of President Trump’s never-ending “Russia-Russia-Russia” denunciations.
Not to be ignored, Joe Biden has even blamed Hunter’s laptop bungling as a Russian ploy, even though Hunter personally signed the repair receipt at the computer store — he just forgot to return and pick it up.
Headline story, if there ever was one: “Hunter Biden exposed as one of America’s dumbest criminals. Dad says it was a Russian plot. FBI looking for evidence on computer it’s had for months.”
Why does it take so long? After all, we’re no longer in the snail-mail or analog phone era. It’s beginning to appear there are multiple levels of justice, depending upon the political and social standing of the accused.
Mike Bibb lives in Safford.