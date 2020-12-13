There’s a political puzzle being solved in Washington, largely behind the scenes, as President-elect Joe Biden settles on a slew of cabinet appointments he’s promised will “look like America.”
It’s a worthy goal, and long overdue.
For the record, here’s what America looks like today: The country is about 60.1% white, 18.5% Hispanic, 13.4% Black, 6.1% Asian or Pacific Islander and 1.3% Native American.
All told, non-whites are about 40% of the nation’s population and are projected to be in the majority by 2045, which is just one generation away. Non-white children, meanwhile, are already a majority of the population under 18.
Diversity, of course, isn’t just about race or ethnicity. Women are a majority of the population in the U.S. and worldwide but still woefully underrepresented in the halls or political power. And the LGBTQ community also deserves representation, as do people with disabilities. (And, admittedly, this column doesn’t even begin to address the important issue of a nominee’s ideological leanings.)
Representation matters. If you’d like to know what it feels like to be part of a community that’s underrepresented in the White House, Congress and the overwhelming majority of America’s corporate boardrooms and pretty much every other major segment of society, welcome to my world.
To those who claim “I don’t see color,” Biden’s inauguration will make 45 out of 46 white, male American presidents, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be the first woman, first African American and first Indian American to serve in that office.
Still, as much as I believe the people who run our government should look like the folks they represent, I get that Biden’s promise won’t be easy to keep, even in the era of so-called racial reckoning.
Ironically, you’d think it wouldn’t be that hard considering the gutter level bar set by President Trump, the most unabashedly racist president in U.S. history since Andrew Jackson, a slave owner who relished killing off Native Americans. (Then again, who knows what new atrocities Trump might have conjured up in a second term.)
Back to Biden: Let’s acknowledge that the job of appointing a diverse administration involves juggling an incredible range of competing interests that involve not just diversity but also those oh-so-human complications that arise when power and self interest get added to the mix.
I may be a good person who wants to do right by “my community,” but I also have an ego to feed and a mortgage to pay. Saints go to heaven, but ambitious politicos, even the most well meaning, go to Washington.
It doesn’t help that our nation’s capital is drowning in special interest campaign cash and home to a no-holds-barred brand of partisan brinkmanship better suited to pro wrestling than public service. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, at the federal level alone, “the total cost of the 2020 election is expected to near $14 billion, more than twice as expensive as the 2016 cycle.”
Given the multitude of complications at hand, how has Biden done so far? Compared to Trump, Joe is manna from heaven. Divine intervention notwithstanding, his early record isn’t bad. He may end up out-diversifying his old boss, Barack Obama.
Here’s the president-elect’s list of nominations, in no particular order, as of Dec. 11:
- Alejandro Mayorkas would be the first Latino and first immigrant to lead the sprawling Department of Homeland Security, which, among many other things, oversees immigration enforcement and citizenship programs.
- Secretary of State goes to Tony Blinken, white and male.
- Former Federal Research Chair Janet Yellin would be the first woman to lead the U.S. Treasury Department.
- Xavier Becerra, now California’s Attorney General and the son of Mexican immigrants, would be the first Latino head of Health and Human Services;
- U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge would become the first Black woman to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development;
- Tom Vilsack, who is white, would head the Department of Agriculture;
- Denis McDonough, another white man, would lead Veterans Affairs;
- Katherine Tai, who is Chinese-American, would be Biden’s U.S. trade representative. She would be the first Asian-American woman to lead that office.
- Susan Rice, who is African-American and served as UN Ambassador and National Security Advisor in the Obama White House, would lead Biden’s Domestic Policy Council.
- Avril Haines, who is white, would be National Security Advisor.
- Neera Tanden is slated to head the Office of Management and Budget. She is Indian American.
- Linda Thomas Greenfield, who is Black, would be UN Ambassador.
There are still several key cabinet appointments to make, including attorney general, secretaries of the interior, environmental protection, labor, transportation, commerce, and energy. Not to mention, some 4,000 other White House staff and administration jobs.
Missing, for now, anyone who represents the disability community or is openly LGBTQ, or Latina.
Dear Mr. President-elect, if you ask me, appointing more than one Latina would be smart, especially given the vital role Latins and other women voters played in several swing states, including Arizona, which hadn’t picked a Democrat for president since Harry S. Truman in 1948.
But who’s counting?