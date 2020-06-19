Clifton view

Clifton View - Our very own David Sowders took this hilltop picture looking down the Coronado Trail, but we'd love to see your favorite local photos. They can be of critters, local lakes and rivers, mountains or even a scene or event from around town you think is worth sharing. Send it to Kim Smith at editor@eacourier.com and you could just see it in the paper, on our website and online.

