Diane Sabo says she’s a “coupon queen.”
She does two big shopping trips a month, careful to check for every coupon and sale. When she shops at her Southern Arizona Safeway, she uses the store’s app and their website for coupons.
But she started to notice the prices on her receipts were not matching the sales prices.
“The only reason it was brought to my attention was that one day something was on sale and I thought, ‘Gosh, my bill was high,’” she said. “I looked and I was charged $49 for some meat that should have been $27.”
“I’m diligent with my coupons and when I spend $250 to $350, I usually end up saving 20% to 35%. But I was only saving like 15%, which I first blamed on inflation as things have been more expensive.”
Sabo said she has been overcharged at two grocery stores in the Green Valley area — an issue that exists in Safford, too.
“At both stores, they were initially like deer in the headlights,” she said of the management.
She said the last time she was waiting in line for a refund on her overcharges, she started talking to people and found there were others.
“They (management) were saying no one else was having issues, but in line there were five of us waiting for refunds,” she said. “There was a young girl waiting at customer service for something who had two bags and I told her to check her receipts. She was overcharged $6.”
Sabo, who said she has been overcharged $4 to $45 each visit, is not alone when it comes to inaccurate pricing. She posted on social media twice about her experiences and each thread dozens of views and comments, most sharing similar stories.
Inspecting prices
The state Department of Agriculture’s Weights and Measures Division is responsible for inspecting retail businesses for accurate scales and pricing. They do not regulate non-retail industries such as restaurants or repair shops.
From January 2021 to now, the department inspected four complaints at businesses in Safford and Thatcher, including several Speedways, Walmart and the Safeway in Thatcher.
During that time, the division did almost 3,000 inspections for price accuracy statewide, including initial inspections, inspections based on complaints and re-inspections, according to division Associate Director Kevin Allen.
Allen said price accuracy for retail locations is the second-highest complaint they receive, just after fueling-related complaints.
“Our ultimate goal is to ensure compliance and we do a lot of work to prevent retailers from getting civil penalties,” he said. “The consumer should be charged what is advertised and shouldn’t be overcharged.”
Division officials checking price accuracy take a sample of random items on sale to see if the price is posted in a visible manner. The sample ranges from 125 products at smaller locations, like convenience stores, to 250 at larger retail locations, like grocery stores.
They also test a sample of products for their Universal Product Code (UPC) bar codes, to make sure their price databases are correct.
They will randomly select 25 products for smaller stores and 50 for larger to make sure the price listed matches what is scanned.
Allen said retailers are required to correct any overcharged items within 30 minutes of the inspection.
“If they don’t correct it we can place an item off sale when the price is not accurate and they don’t fix it, but that rarely happens,” he said. “Most of the time they are diligent in correcting violations and we are typically walking with a store representative who can print new tags right then and there. So by the time we go through the store the violations are corrected.”
Stores must receive a 98% compliance rate to pass price-accuracy inspections. Businesses with violations are re-inspected within six days.
Allen said while most retailers work to address violations before civil penalties are incurred, they can get “substantial” if a business fails multiple re-inspections.
“If a location fails an inspection, we continue to do re-inspections until it passes,” he said. “Once they get to a third or fourth re-inspection, if they are corporate we are reaching out to a higher level that this is a retail compliance issue and education isn’t working.”
Once a re-inspection is failed, a business is charged $100 in civil penalties for each re-inspection.
Statewide from January 2021 to present, 445 civil penalties related to price accuracy were issued, totaling $322,800.
Locally, four businesses received civil penalties: Walmart, the Speedway at 300 E. HWY 70 and the Chaparral Station in Duncan. Walmart had to pay $800, Speedway on HWY 70 paid $300, and the Chaparral Station paid $300.
Complaints
If someone thinks they have been overcharged, they can file a complaint to the division online or over the phone, and the complaint is inspected within 10 days.
The four complaints inspected in the Safford area from January 2021 to present were deemed “inconclusive,” meaning the inspector did not witness the issues described in the complaint, but could not say the complaint wasn’t accurate.
On June 28, 2021, an inspector looked into a complaint at the Safeway in Thatcher. The complainant wrote that they always check their receipts and regularly get charged incorrectly. The shopper had a digital coupon for a carton of eggs for 25 cents and said the charge was $4.98.
The inspector did a random price verification of 50 items, including eggs and bread that the complainant mentioned. All items scanned correctly.
The other three complaints were related to gas stations.
On Aug. 9, 2021, an inspector looked at the Speedway on 750 S. Eighth Ave. where there was a complaint that pump two was “taking five seconds to fill 1/100th of a gallon. Been here for a long time.”
The inspector tested the pump and found no violations. The manager told the inspector that “this location has had low fuel in underground storage before recent deliveries which may have impacted fuel dispensing.”
The Speedway on 1780 W. Thatcher Boulevard was checked for a volume complaint July 28, 2021. The complaint said they could not have received the amount of fuel displayed on the dispenser.
The inspector found no volume issues, but did find pump two’s nozzle anti‐drain function not working properly. The pump was taken out of service.
On Aug. 23, 2021, Jobi Market was inspected based on a complaint that the fuel volume was being slowed intentionally. The inspector found no volume issues.
Unannounced inspections
Allen said businesses with devices they inspect, such as scales at grocery stores, are inspected about every three years. He said their inspectors do as many retail inspections at a time as they can in one trip.
“With limited staff resources we try to make the travel worthwhile so we are not going back a bunch of times,” he said.
They have three inspectors in Tucson who cover stores from parts of Pinal County down to the Mexico border, all of Pima County and areas including Gila and Graham counties.
Among the random inspections in 2021 was the Walmart Supercenter in Safford.
On June 1, the inspector scanned 50 items and two of them rang up for more than advertised. One item was overcharged by 50 cents and another by $1. Walmart was hit with a $200 penalty and achieved 96% compliance.
During the re-inspection on June 28, three items were overcharging and they earned a 94% compliance rate. They paid another $600 in civil penalties.
On the final re-inspection on July, 28, one item was overcharging and they passed the inspection.
The Speedway on 300 HWY 70 was inspected for prices on Aug. 23, 2021. There were 25 items scanned and three were overcharging; one was undercharging, which does not count against a business. They incurred a civil penalty of $300.
The Chaparral Station in Duncan was inspected July 6, 2021. The inspector found three issues: incorrect installation of fuel filters and filter requirements on pump two/one, missing label requirements and “registration in favor of the owner/operator.” They paid a $300 penalty.
Check your receipts
Sabo said Safeway in the Green Valley area ultimately told her the overcharging problems were an IT issue related to the app. Safeway’s media relations department did not respond to a phone call or email.
Sabo has been on a mission to let others know.
“Now when I’m in the parking lot and people are pulling up I tell them to look at their receipts,” she said. “Recently, one woman had three items and I told her to check. She had tonic water that was on sale for $2.99 and she was charged $3.99.”
She said like many others in the community, she is on a fixed income and relies on her efforts to save money.
“Not everybody lives in a nice house with a pool,” she said. “We got people here living on limited income.”
Allen said most retailers want to be in compliance and are often dealing with thousands of products, but the consumer should ultimately get the right price.
“They have a lot of items, sometimes they have thousands of items each week and it’s a challenge to keep up,” he said. “At the end of the day, the consumer doesn’t have control over what prices are posted and if they are not accurate the business needs to be held accountable.”