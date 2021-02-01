Motorists traveling US 191 north of Morenci should plan for overnight road closures starting Tuesday, Feb. 16, for repairs to the rock tunnel near milepost 170. The work is scheduled to take about seven weeks.
Crews are scheduled to work each Monday through Saturday night between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. During those hours no vehicles will be allowed to pass between mileposts 169 and 171.
Drivers traveling between Morenci and Alpine who must travel during the construction hours will need to take US 191 south from Morenci to Three Way, follow State Route 78 east into New Mexico to US 180, and follow US 180 north to Alpine.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.