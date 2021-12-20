211219 Skateboard1.jpg

Brenden Sedgeman, 13, spent the first weekend of his winter break practicing heel flips in the Bashas’ parking lot in Morenci. Students in the district will return to school on Jan. 3. 

 Photo by Reilly Kneedler/Copper Era

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
Load comments