At almost 11,000 feet, nearly everyone in the Gila Valley around the town of Safford is familiar with the Pinaleno Mountains. They are a magnificent "Sky Island" of layered eco-systems and a beautiful creational treasure.
But not everyone is aware of the dangers these mountains present to one sector of the transportation industry – aircraft.
Mt. Graham is the name of the highest peak of the Pinaleños although many use the terms Mt. Graham and Pinaleños interchangeably. At 10,720 feet in elevation, Mt. Graham is not the highest peak in Arizona. That distinction belongs to Humphrey's Peak north of Flagstaff at 12,635 feet. But, Mt. Graham has the larger prominence – the distance from base to top. It is also the only one of the high peaks of Arizona not formed due to volcanic activity, so it is not barren, but heavily forested.
More than 22 aircraft crashes on Mt. Graham have been documented over the years, both military and civilian. One of those crashes took place exactly 50 years ago this month.
The crashes ranged from small, fabric-covered personal planes to military jets to large, multi-engine cargo aircraft and helicopters.
Some of the stories are truly heartbreaking and stand out, like the couple flying through this area on the day before Christmas 1974 when they hit the mountainside at night at 9,000 feet. Both appeared to have survived the crash, although the wreckage and the bodies would not be found until the snows melted the following spring. Or the father-son team using a large B24 "Privateer" cargo plane and were firebombing near West Peak. They crashed in low visibility, due to smoke. Then there was the twin Cessna "Bamboo Bomber" that left Douglas on a military training mission in 1944, but was not discovered until 1969. It had crashed on Mt. Graham and was still pretty much complete, mostly undamaged and less than 100 yards from a hiking trail.
Some of these crash sites are still intact and easily found, while others have been removed and hauled off the mountain.
None, however, were as tragic, perhaps, in terms of loss of life as the Tate/Taran accident of 1970. On March 13, 1970, five young men were lost in an instant, leaving families searching for days not knowing their fate.
How could a pilot with a perfectly performing airplane crash into the mountain on a clear, spring day? A report from the National Transportation Safety Board relays cold, statistical facts and seems to state only the obvious: "Pilot error. Failure to maintain adequate clearance with terrain."
In truth, the investigating panel had no obligation to delve deeper and identify the underlying cause of the event. So, a mystery remains and forever bars closure to families so deeply affected.
Those on board the aircraft, a Piper model Cherokee 6, were the pilot, Barry Taran, 32, of Miami Beach, Florida; Don Tate, 51, of Tigart, Oregon; Randy Hirschberger, 19, also of Tigart; Ron Alfred, 28, of Indio, California and Bertram Case, 32, also of Indio.
They departed a private airport, west of Safford, now known as the Flying J Ranch Airport, at about 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, 1970. The take-off appeared normal, as witnessed by Lyman Mitchell, owner of the airport. A formal search began on Sunday when the aircraft failed to arrive at its intended destination, Tucson.
The search was to continue for two long weeks and involved both state and local branches of the Civil Air Patrol, the airport manager at Safford Airport, local pilots, deputies, a Pima magistrate and other concerned citizens. The distraught wife of the pilot, Kitzie Taran, offered a substantial reward for the plane's discovery and even hired a psychic, Peter Hurkos, of Los Angeles, to assist.
The search was complicated since no one knew the route taken by the pilot. There are three routes that most pilots could take when traveling from the Pima area to Tucson. By climbing to above 9,000 feet, a direct path to Tucson takes you over the west end of the Pinaleños. A longer route leads around the west end of the mountain where you only have to climb to above 5,000 feet. A tempting route is flying through the Taylor Pass. the base of the pass is about 7,000 feet and it, too, is almost a straight line to Tucson from the Pima area.
The aircraft was a late-model Piper Cherokee 6, a high performance, heavy-hauling 300 horsepower machine with six seats, hence the model number. It can carry up to 1,600 pounds of load, including passengers, luggage and fuel. Assuming enough fuel (at six pounds per gallon) to reach Tucson and carrying five adult males, the aircraft would have been very near its maximum-allowed weight. It can climb at around 1,000 feet per minute, but this figure is derived at sea-level elevation, such as you would find around Florida. We will see how these performance numbers are altered at the elevations above sea level encountered in this area.
Finally, on March 28, the wreckage was found by Larry Taylor of Pima. Ironically, it was found near Taylor Pass and less than 300 feet below the bottom of the pass. It had burned and there was no chance anyone had survived.
So was there a mechanical failure, causing a loss of control? A major mistake by a pilot unfamiliar with the area and untrained in mountain flying? Or was there, perhaps, some incapacitation of the pilot? We may never know. There were no survivors, no witnesses and no recording devices on the small plane. None were required.
We can, however, make some "educated" guesses based on the facts that are known and the circumstances surrounding the flight.
Recently, a couple of local pilots with several years experience mountain flying in this area set out to learn more about this event. First, the crash site had to be located and this proved to be difficult after 50 years of mountain snows, forest fires and prior removal of major parts of the wreckage. But, after several hiking trips and detailed interviews with local citizens who had participated in the original searches, the site was finally found.
To further piece together the flight events, additional research into the plane and the pilot was undertaken. At these elevations (3,000 to 7,000 feet), and loaded as it was, the airplane could probably only attain 500 feet per minute of climb rate. Roughly half the climb rate that the pilot was used to seeing at sea level altitudes. The distance from the Flying J Airport to the crash site is approximately 4.7 miles.
So, at the best-rate-of-climb speed of 87 mph, the airplane should have barely cleared the pass elevation of 7,000 feet. But pilots will not attempt such a maneuver and will circle and climb until a safe altitude is reached. An additional factor is Taylor Canyon narrows as it approaches the pass and the pilots are trained to avoid passing through the center of a canyon and instead fly close to one side or the other to leave room for an escape turn.
We may be left with only speculation as to what actually happened on that day, sadly knowing that similar events happen often enough in aviation that the NTSB now has a name for this type of accident: CFIT or Controlled Flight into Terrain.
Howard Jenkins is the current owner of the Flying J Ranch Airport.