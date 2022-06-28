Organizers of the Gila Valley Pioneer Days have released a full schedule for this year’s event, to be held July 22 and 23.
The old favorites, such as the family rodeo, family barbecue and parade, are back. New this year is a pickleball tournament.
Don’t let the name fool you. Pickleball doesn’t actually involve any pickles. It’s a racquet sport combining elements of several racquet sports, employing paddles similar to those used in ping pong and a ball resembling a wiffle ball.
The Pioneer Days tourney will include six divisions – men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles, all subdivided between ages 50 and older and 49 and younger – to be contested over two days.
“Pioneer Days” celebrates the arrival on July 24, 1847, of Brigham Young and other pioneers into the Salt Lake Valley. They traveled 1,200 miles from Nauvoo, Ill., to the Salt Lake area in covered wagons, on foot and pulling handcarts. Many of the early settlers of the Gila Valley were part of those who crossed the plains in those early years.
The celebration is July 22-23, headed up by the Thatcher Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It is open to all residents, and faiths, in the Gila Valley.
The full schedule is as follows:
JULY 22
6-9 a.m. Pickleball: mixed doubles
4:30 p.m. Variety show: local talent performances and pioneer paintings on display
7 p.m. Family rodeo: a variety of rodeo events for the whole family to watch and participate
8:30-10:30 p.m. Family dance: music and dancing for all ages
JULY 23
6-9 a.m. Pickleball: men’s doubles and women’s doubles