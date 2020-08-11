Landon Carling was one happy young man Saturday. He got to enjoy a chorizo burrito, fresh tortilla chips and salsa while surrounded by his family at his favorite Clifton restaurant.
Months after closing down her dining room because of COVID-19, PJ’s owner Jackie Norton opened back up Friday with 50 percent seating capacity.
The 41-year-old restaurant was serving a steady stream of lunch customers Saturday afternoon.
Although restaurants were given the OK to start serving their dining rooms as of May 11, Norton hadn’t felt safe about doing so until recently.
“We’ve been doing only curbside to this point,” Norton said. “We did OK, not as well as we would’ve liked, but we were able to keep all of our employees.”
These past months would’ve been even harder if not for her loyal customers, Norton said.
As long as Greenlee County’s numbers remain relatively low and everyone follows all of the safety precautions, Norton said she now feels relatively safe opening her dining room. In addition to following strict cleaning guidelines and spacing her tables, Norton said her customers and staff are required to wear face coverings in the common areas of the restaurant.
Carlin’s dad, Brandon, made quick work of his meal Saturday, too.
“It’s nice to get away from home, sit down and eat and enjoy the company,” Brandon Carling said. “This is my favorite restaurant.”
Up the road in Duncan, Gi’Mees Restaurant owner Justin Scott said that even though they’re offering takeout, curbside and delivery services in addition to dine-in meals, they’re only bringing in 70 percent of what they used to.
“I’m a little aggravated to be honest,” Scott said. “One of our main attractions has been eliminated, our soup and salad bar. We needed a leg up on other restaurants in the area and it was one of those things that worked in our favor.”
He doesn’t understand why Greenlee County is being held to the same standards as the rest of the state.
“I never thought our numbers were high enough to justify closing the restaurants. This is damaging us in more ways than the virus,” Scott said.
Luckily he’s not had to let anyone go, something he attributes to his long-time customers, some of whom have been coming since he opened the restaurant with his wife, Stacey, 33 years ago.
“Some of them made it a point to come out and show support for us,” he said.
Tracy Cauthen, who owns The Miner’s Diner & Bar in Morenci with Jessica Dugger, said they still haven’t opening their dining room.
“Curbside has been working for us, so we’ve been waiting to see what happens,” she said. “Why change something if it’s not broken?”
They’re seeing roughly 70 percent of their normal business, but there have been lay-offs at the mines and it typically slows down during the summer, she said.
Her employees have had some hours cut, but they’re choosing to look at the bright side — they get to spend more time with their kids, Cauthen said.
As horrible as the virus is, Cauthen said she believes both kids and their parents are realizing nothing should be taken for granted.
Their customers have been wonderful, she said.
“We’ve had quite a few people say they just want to support their local businesses,” Cauthen said.
Some who don’t normally tip are also tipping nowadays to help the staff out, she said.