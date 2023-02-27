mt. graham safe house.jpg

Mount Graham Safe House has a building to use as a shelter in Greenlee County, but so far it has been unable to acquire a suitable place to put it.

 FILE PHOTO

The Mount Graham Safe House is looking for property to locate their brand new four-bedroom mobile unit safe house in Greenlee County.

The Mount Graham Safe House is a shelter and a space of safety for those escaping a domestic violence situation. The shelter houses families, feeds and provides for their needs, and also assists transportation. It is capable of housing 32 individuals and was formally established in 1995. The shelter is a co-ed facility, and is available for all victims of domestic violence. Housing is also available for pets onsite at the facility. Shelter employees provide transportation services for shelter occupants to court hearing dates, doctor visits and work. Also, the shelter assists its occupants in finding transitional housing.

Tags

Load comments