A rabid fox was found earlier this week in Clifton and officials are searching for anyone who may have come into contact with it.
Greenlee County Health Department Director Steve Rutherford said the fox was found staggering in central Clifton near the Dollar Store on Feb. 7, euthanized and tested for rabies. The test came back positive.
So far no one has come forward to say that they or their pets have been exposed to the fox, but are being encouraged to do so if they were, Rutherford said.
It's been more than 10 years since Greenlee County has had a positive test result for a rabid animal, Rutherford said.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 107 animals tested positive for rabies in Arizona from Jan. 1, 2020 through Jan. 26, 2021. Santa Cruz County accounted for the highest number of animals with 42, followed by Pima and Cochise counties with 18 apiece.
Sixty-three of the 107 animals were skunks, 31 were bats, seven were foxes, four were bobcats, one was a coatimundi and one was a raccoon.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the number of rabies-related human deaths in the United States declined during the 20th Century, from more than 100 annually in the early 1900’s to just one or two per year since 1960.
Studies show vaccinations are 100 percent effective on people who receive the shots prior to displaying rabies symptoms; people who become symptomatic usually die, according to the CDC.
Greenlee County Animal Control and the Town of Clifton Animal Control will be hosting a rabies vaccine clinic in March. They'll announce the dates later.
The county would like to remind residents to make sure their domestic animals are current on vaccinations for rabies. Rabies is endemic in Arizona and is fatal. The Desert Cross Veterinarian Hospital in Thatcher currently has rabies vaccine and can be reached at (928) 348-0026 during normal business hours.
For additional information, call the Greenlee County Health Department at (928) 865-2601.