The noise and dust kicked up over the weekend as 21 vehicles hit the trail for the Clifton Hill Climb 2022.
The “King of the Hill” winner is a familiar name — Daniel Novembre also won the title last year as the fastest driver on the course. He did it this year in 97.9 seconds in his Wolf GB08S TC Special. He was about 2.5 seconds faster than second-place finisher Cameron Lane in a Mazda RX8.
The three-day event was hosted by the Greenlee County Tourism Council and the Town of Clifton, in conjunction with the Arizona Border Region of Sports Car Club of America.
The 1.9-mile hill has 22 turns and nearly 600 feet of elevation gain on the scenic Ward Canyon Road just outside Clifton. The event was first held in 1966.
The event kicked off on April 30 with a parade of vehicles down Highway 191 through Clifton. Parade grand marshal was members of the American Legion Lloyd C. Hill Post Number 28. The timed runs began the next morning.
There were five categories. Novembre, from Colorado Springs, won the Special 1 category; Lane was the lone competitor in GTO.
The GTU winner was Allen Skillicorn with a time of 108.2; Brett Engel won the Vintage category with a time of 121.7. Winner of the “Special 2” category went to Victor Kuhns with a time of 102.2. Rob Uhl, who raced in the first hill climb in 1966, won the Sunshine Mendoza Slow Mover trophy for slowest run of the night. The awards were held at the Clifton American Legion.