If those sound familiar to you, you’re going to be glad to hear the Clifton Hill Climb through Ward Canyon is around the corner.
If you’re not, buckle up.
Greenlee County Tourism Council and the Town of Clifton, in conjunction with the Arizona Border
Region of Sports Car Club of America, are hosting the Clifton Hill Climb 2022.
Drivers race against the stopwatch on April 30 and May 1, up the 1.9-mile road with a 586-foot rise and 22 corners. But that’s just part of the fun.
Scheduled to compete include Robert Sherman and Marie Sherman and their 1972 MG MGB GT; Patrick Norris and his 1989 Porsche 944 S2, and Jonathan Meyer’s 2012 Ford Mustang. Last year’s King of the Hill, Dan Novembre of Colorado Springs, is also scheduled to return.
Enjoy the race
Here’s what else is planned:
•On Saturday, April 30, there are festivities and food all day. The Race Car Parade is at 5:30 p.m. and Driver/Race Car Meet & Greet at 6 p.m. at the American Legion parking lot where the Mares Bluff Veteran’s Association will be serving their famous hamburgers and hot dog meals.
Racing resumes Sunday, May 1, at 9 a.m. with the awards banquet at the American Legion at 5 p.m.
Parade grand marshal this year are members of the American Legion Lloyd C. Hill Post Number 28. Legion leadership and the Color Guard will be in the race parade which begins at Canyonlands Healthcare and ends at the American Legion.
The event also funds the Clifton Hill Climb Queen Scholarship. Applicants are asked to procure event donations and submit an essay of 500 words or less entitled: “How is community service important in the defense of our democratic way of life? How have you or do you intend to positively impact your community by giving service?”