Gas prices in Arizona averaged $5.12 per gallon as of Sunday, according to AAA, but Greenlee and Graham counties were still among the lowest in the state.
Graham and Greenlee, at about $4.60 per gallon, were beaten only by Santa Cruz County at $4.58, among the state’s 15 counties.
That’s little solace when you consider Memorial Day gas prices were the highest in 10 years, and Arizona’s average was two dollars lower a year ago.
Nationally, drivers are seeing record-breaking prices; locally, drivers said those hikes are starting to hit home.
“Yeah, it sucks, but it’s like beer, you gotta have it,” retired veteran Kelly Hulse, 59, said. “I’ve had this truck since October. This is the third time I’ve put gas in it since October. This will probably last me another three months.”
His truck has 1,700 miles on it because basics aren’t far away where he lives in Southern Arizona: groceries, Walmart and golf.
Another driver said he’s also feeling the pinch.
“Well, the biggest problem is that I notice I have less money for other things,” he said while pumping gas at a Safford station. “Not so much going without food or rent, not that drastic, but I spend less on clothes, and when my family drives places like over Memorial Day, we do notice the difference a lot.”
Another driver said that he usually uses mid-grade gasoline, but with that at $5.25 per gallon last week, that option is off the table for now.
“I had been going with plus or premium because my mechanic said it would be better performance, and it may seem like a small difference in the price, but these days I will just use regular gas — it can’t be that big of a difference for my car,” he said.
How did we get here? There’s no simple answer.
As drivers stayed home during the pandemic, there was less demand for oil. Production and exports of oil decreased. As the pandemic eased and people returned to work in person, supply had trouble keeping up.
Since February, the Russia-Ukraine war has led to Western governments placing sanctions on Russia, driving the price of oil to more than $100 per barrel. With sanctions in place, the United States has tapped into reserves in an attempt to combat prices at the pump.
With much of the West no longer buying Russian oil, consumers feel the effects every time they fill up.
The trucking industry says surging diesel prices could push the nation into a recession. The American Trucking Association said more than 70% of goods are transported via trucks. Increase in diesel costs — a full tank for a big rig can top $1,000 — means fuel surcharges that drive up the costs of goods everywhere.
Diesel hit a national average record on Sunday at $5.66 per gallon.