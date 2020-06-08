Remember the good old days — actually, it was only a few weeks ago — when people were arrested for going back to work or attending church?
Now, it’s necessary to burn and loot a business to receive the same government hospitality.
Last month something called COVID-19 had everyone in a quandary. Folks had to “stay home and stay safe” and never, ever even think of returning to work until the governor said it was safe to do so. It didn’t matter if you were three months behind on your mortgage or the car had been repossessed. Containing the contagion by staying home and watching endless reruns of “Happy Days” was considered an appropriate solution.
If you were lucky enough to be deemed an “essential worker,” you had to make sure you were wearing an approved face mask, gloves and maintained the six feet “social distancing” requirement. If anyone accidentally encroached into this protected space you were obligated to immediately jump back or spray the offending suspect with a solution of Clorox and Lysol. Followed by immediately washing your hands for a minimum of 20 seconds.
Today, masks are primarily worn to protect against smoke and teargas inhalation. Besides, most COVID germs can’t survive the flames of a burning building.
Because some sadistic cop maliciously killed a guy in Minnesota, folks thought it appropriate to riot in Georgia. Then California. Then New York. Then Illinois. Then Arizona. Millions of dollars in damages has been inflicted, people hurt and killed and entire cities nearly brought to a standstill by gangs of local and nonlocal agitators.
The situation has gone way beyond peaceful protests to resemble an intentionally coordinated assault on domestic civility. Throwing bricks and bottles of flammable liquids is not a peaceful thing to do. It’s violence with the aim of causing widespread lawlessness.
To stop it, a counter-aggressive force is necessary — not a revolving door of lame civil justice. It makes little sense for the police to arrest dozens of perpetrators only to have them soon released to resume their destructive ways.
Just as important as suppressing the rioting is investigating and apprehending the financiers and instigators. It takes money and planned coordination to carry out such a large-scale operation. It can’t be done by an unorganized mob of sign-toting misfits. They’re just “useful idiots” in the overall scheme of things. Follow the money, as they say, and you’ll usually discover the source of the commotion.
However, no one is talking about the obvious “social distancing” violations being committed by the rioters. Maybe they’re “essential workers” immune to the restrictions placed upon everyone else. Apparently, it’s okay to torch a business, but if a hair dresser tries to go back to work in Texas, a boneheaded judge slams her with a $7,000 fine and seven days in jail.
Go figure.
Opinion columnist Mike Bibb lives in Safford.