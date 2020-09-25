Richard Lunt has long lived by one motto. It's a simple one and one his father instilled in him and one he has passed down to his six children.
Better starts with me.
"I always have believed that if you want to make things better you need to get involved," Lunt said. "I love people. I love my community and want to make it a better place to live. I believe better starts with me. If I make my world better and my neighbors make their world better than pretty soon we'll have a better community."
Lunt, who was born and raised in Duncan, was first elected to the Greenlee County Board of Supervisors District 3 position in 2004. He served two terms before losing to Robert Corbell in 2012 by a mere 11 votes. He took back the seat in 2016 and is now running against Republican Suzanne Menges as an Independent.
The married father of six has obtained degrees in animal science and agriculture from the University of Arizona and a master's degree from Northern Arizona University in education administration.
For many years he operated the family's dairy farm, but also found himself getting involved with many organizations as his children grew up, including the Boy Scouts, 4H and the Future Farmers of America.
When Dixie Zumwalt decided to retire from the board, Lunt was asked to run.
He ran and he continues to run because of his motto.
"There are still some things I'd like to do and I like to make the agenda, not just talk about what's on the agenda. I believe the world's run by those who show up and I've tried to show up," Lunt said.
In fact, he's not just on the board. Over the years he's been selected to serve on various state and national boards as well.
He's heavily involved in the Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI), which, according to its website, aims to "restore the structure, pattern, composition, and health of fire-adapted ponderosa pine ecosystems, reduce fuels and the risk of unnaturally severe wildfires, and provide for wildlife and plant diversity."
He represents the State of Arizona on the Western Interstate Region of the National Association of County Officials. It's a group of 15 western states that help set policies in the federal government that impact the western United States. He's also on the public lands steering committee for the National Association of Counties and the legislative policy committee for the County Supervisors Association. He was recently voted Supervisor of the Year by the Eastern Arizona Counties Organization, a group of six counties that have formed a coalition to represent their shared interests.
"We found that we need to group together and have one voice. If six of us are singing together from the same sheet of music they're more likely to listen to us than just one county or as individuals," Lunt explained.
Lunt said he finds it hard to brag about himself because he was raised better.
"I believe in hard work, let your actions do your talking and that's just the way it is, let them see what you've done," Lunt said of voters.
He has no problems talking about the issues that deeply impact those trying to make a living off the land.
"I always question when did making a profit become bad, if we're doing good? It's sort of like I was taught. Take care of the land, the land will take care of you. Take care of the cows, the cows will take care of you. In my case, the dairy," Lunt said. " I also believe when it comes to natural resources that the land is best served when it is serving."
4FRI was created after the Rodeo–Chediski Fire in 2002. Lunt pointed out that in the 1960s, fires of 3,000-4,000 acres were considered huge, but nowadays because of certain policies wildfires burn hundreds of thousands of acres.
"So what have we really saved? Are we doing a better job? Those kinds of things bother me and so I've tried to be part of solutions to resolve those. If the forests burn, what kind of habitat have we really saved? Have we improved our watersheds? I believe ranchers are great caretakers and if they don't take care of the land, then pretty soon they're out of business."
He also has definite ideas about the Mexican gray wolves and the Endangered Species Act.
"It was never the intention for a few to share the economic burden or the social burden that the majority wants," Lunt said. "That's one of my problems with the wolves. It's the few bearing the economic burden of that and it shouldn't be. If the public wants wolves near them, then they should bear the economic burden, not just the ranchers who are trying to make a living off the land."
Lunt said he continues to be driven by a need to "make things better."
Housing and economic development remain at the top of the priority list. Both remain difficult challenges, he said.
"If economic development was so easy, everyone would be prospering and all these little towns would be growing immensely, but everybody's competing for the same economics," Lunt said. "That doesn't mean you give up, but I want smart growth. I want family homes where people can come and raise their children in a rural setting and teach them things about rural life and the opportunities that a rural lifestyle has to offer."
After so many years of putting himself in leadership roles, Lunt said he has grown to know many "movers and shakers" in the state and it's those connections that are so vital to achieving the county's goals.
"Tt's not what you know, it's who you know. You need to know those who control the money and make the decisions that impact you," Lunt said. "Trust is one of those things that take a lot of time to earn, but only once to destroy."
One of his proudest moments as a supervisor was a few years back when the state tried to shut down the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division and Department of Economic Security office in Duncan. The board successfully fought against it.
"When budgets get tight, surprise, surprise, it seems like our amount gets lowered and we've got to go over there and fight for every penny we get and we've been successful in doing that," Lunt said.
He's also happy the county has had some success at making it easier for contractors and homeowners to get building permits.
It's easy for political candidates to cast stones, but much of what they say is "malarkey," Lunt said.
He pointed out a lot of people choose to complain on Facebook instead of coming straight to him. He prefers dealing with people face-to-face.
"You praise publicly and you work out differences privately," Lunt said. "If you really want things, wouldn't you come and 'Say I've noticed this?' and give that entity a chance to fix that rather than grandstand?"
People have forgotten civility, he said.
"I will promote kindness. I will promote goodness and our differences? Let's settle them behind closed doors," he said.
Lunt misses the old days.
"It seems like everybody comes and rattle sabers and threatens. No. What happened to coming together, talking things out and coming to some kind of consensus that hopefully is a better decision than what either side had?" Lunt asked. "Today in politics it seems like if 'You don't vote with me, your against me.' That's wrong. That's not the way it should be. We need to listen to each other. Nobody has all the answers."