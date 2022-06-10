Roper Lake State Park, a popular recreation site four miles south of Safford, is a mecca for lovers of the outdoors. But low water levels in recent years and a current prohibition on swimming have some wondering how much longer they’ll be able to enjoy it — at least, like they once did.
We talked to Kelly Wright, Roper Lake State Park assistant manager, for insights on what’s happening.
Q: Has Roper Lake been affected by the dry conditions in recent years?
A: Yes, the long drought has dropped Roper Lake water levels by almost seven feet, according to monitoring by the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Q: If we get substantial rainfall will it be enough for the lake to return to near-normal water levels?
A: Rainfall helps, but even a good monsoon like we had last year is not enough to raise the water level substantially. Snow melt off of Mt. Graham is what is needed to really fill the lake up, which means we need to have a very wet winter.
Q: Has fishing been affected, and has the lake been stocked this year?
A: Fishing has actually been quite good lately. Bass and catfish are biting well. Game and Fish gave us a surprise catfish stocking in the beginning of May.
Q: Have there been a noticeable effect on attendance that might be due to the low water levels?
A: Both camping and day-use visitation typically drop during the hot summer months. We expect camping and reservations to pick back up in the fall and to be busy through spring as usual.
Q: Has vegetation been affected by the dry conditions?
A: Most of our vegetation is well-adapted to the desert environment, and still seems to be doing fine currently. We are under the normal seasonal fire ban until the monsoon moisture arrives.
Q: Are other state parks being affected by the dry conditions?
A: I believe most parks and lakes across the state are being affected by the drought conditions.
Q: Anything you would like to add?
A: Despite the restriction on swimming, there is still plenty to do when you visit Roper Lake and Dankworth Pond state parks. Early morning and evening are nice times to come out for a dog walk, hike or bird watching. Fishing has been good at both parks and you can still use kayaks and small boats.