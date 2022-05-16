In a split decision, a three-member federal appeals court panel has upheld a 2019 ruling that stopped the proposed Rosemont Mine project days before mine construction was to begin.
Thursday’s 2-1 decision doesn’t kill the project but it ensures mining on the eastern slope of the Santa Rita Mountains won’t begin anytime soon.
What happened Thursday?
In July 2019, U.S. District Judge James Soto ruled that the U.S. Forest Service “abdicated its duty to protect the Coronado National Forest” when it failed to consider whether Rosemont’s owner, Hudbay Minerals, held valid unpatented mining claims on land where it wanted to dump waste rock. Soto’s ruling overturned the Forest Service’s decision to approve Rosemont’s Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS). The ruling blocked construction on the mine site.
On Thursday, a three-member 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel upheld that 2019 ruling, agreeing the Forest Service relied on incorrect assumptions about its legal authority and the validity of Rosemont’s unpatented claims in issuing the Final EIS.
What does “unpatented claim” mean?
It means a company holds the rights to the minerals in the ground but not the surface land — that part is still subject to permitting rules required by government agencies. In short, you’re leasing from the government the right to extract from the land. But you don’t own the land.
What are the Rosemont Mine basics?
Rosemont’s open pit would be just over 950 acres — 3,000 feet deep, 6,500 feet wide. It would produce more than 5 billion pounds of copper. Nobody disputes that Rosemont has valid mining rights on the land where the pit is located — it owns that land.
But it needs to put the waste rock someplace, and that would be on 2,447 acres of National Forest Service land. At the end of the 25-year mine life, those piles of rock would be 700 feet high and would be there forever.
Rosemont needs the approval to dump rock on those 2,447 acres, and the Forest Service approved the Mine Plan of Operation giving that OK.
But it all went south for Rosemont when Soto made his ruling in 2019. Hudbay fully expected the appeal to go in its favor. It didn’t.
What did the Forest Service get wrong, according to the majority ruling?
The Forest Service approved Rosemont’s Mine Plan of Operation based on two grounds:
•Citing Section 612 of the Surface Resources and Multiple Use Act of 1955, the Forest Service determined Rosemont had the right to dump waste rock on 2,447 acres of National Forest land “without regard to whether it has any mining rights on that land.”
•Citing U.S. Mining Law, the Forest Service determined on its own that Rosemont had valid mining claims on those 2,447 acres where it planned to dump waste rock.
The opinion written by Circuit Judge William A. Fletcher says the Forest Service acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” in approving the Mine Plan of Operation.
Fletcher and Judge Eric D. Miller said Section 612 granted no rights beyond those found in the 1872 Mining Law. They also said the Forest Service had no basis for assuming Rosemont’s mining claims on federal land were valid under that law.
What about the dissenting judge?
Circuit Judge Danielle Forrest said the 1872 Mining Law — largely unchanged for 150 years and highly favorable to the mining industry — offers “sparse guidance” when it comes to rights granted for using public lands for mining. Therefore, the U.S. Forest Service has had “to fill in the gaps.”
Forrest said, “the lawfulness of waste-rock disposal does not depend on whether the mine operator has valid mining claims to the disposal area.”
She also said the Forest Service applied the law in making its recommendations — that was basis enough to make their determination.
What did mine opponents say about the ruling?
They’re pleased, but this battle has been going on for 15 years and they know it’s not over.
Roger Flynn, director and managing attorney for the Western Mining Action Project, argued the case for conservation groups. He said, “The Forest Service’s assumption that Hudbay had automatic rights under the 1872 Mining Law to permanently bury thousands of acres of public land with waste dumps contradicted, as the court held, ‘a century of precedent.’ The agency and Rosemont cannot unilaterally revise the Mining Law to suit the company’s needs, as the court properly held that ‘amendment of the Mining Law is a task for Congress, not for the Service, and certainly not for us.’”
Gayle Hartmann, president of the opposition group Save the Scenic Santa Ritas, said, “We are pleased that the appeals court ruled in our favor and confirmed that the Forest Service illegally approved the Rosemont Mine.”
What did Hudbay have to say about it?
It issued a press release Thursday that outlined the bare basics of the decision and said they are reviewing it.
Hours later, the company released a statement which read, in part: “Today’s split decision is based on specific language used by the Forest Service in its Final EIS (2013) and Final ROD (2017) for the Rosemont Project. We are encouraged that the 9th Circuit did not rule out the possibility for the Forest Service to approve the use of unpatented claims for ancillary mining uses under its Mining Regulations (Part 228A). Rather, it directs the Forest Service to reconsider its decision after correcting the mistakes in its analysis identified by the Court.”
What does this change for Hudbay?
Not much for the immediate future. Hudbay has sunk nearly a billion dollars into Rosemont and has no plans to walk away. But the company said months ago that its top priority is Copper World — its project with seven deposits and five open-pit mines on the western slope of the Santa Ritas. Those pits would be seen from Green Valley and Sahuarita, and the company is already clearing the land.
After two years of exploration — Hudbay said it had plenty of down time after Soto’s 2019 decision stalled Rosemont — they touted Copper World in 2021 as “one of the best discoveries in recent years in the world.”
Copper World has a few big advantages over Rosemont. First, the copper is near the surface, there’s a lot of it, and it’s easily reached. Next, Copper World is entirely on private land and is a patented claim, which means approval will likely come a lot quicker and there wouldn’t be nearly as many agencies to deal with to get it. The earliest production would begin on Copper World is 2027.
What else is happening with Copper World?
We’ll know shortly. Hudbay has completed “initial technical studies” on the project and will release those results in a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) this quarter. It will look at the development of the Copper World deposits in conjunction with an alternative plan for the Rosemont deposit.