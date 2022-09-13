vanJPG

This Ford Transit van took a hit during an accident that occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

At least three Safford Police Department vehicles and four law enforcement officers were on scene at a Safford rush hour accident where one driver was arrested and handcuffed after allegedly failing multiple field sobriety tests.

A white Dodge Ram 1500 Classic pickup and a silver Ford Transit 150 XLT van collided about 5 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 70/West Fifth Avenue and South Eighth Avenue, with the truck nearly skimming the old Triangle Liquor Building across from Mechy’s Mexican Restaurant.

WHITE DODGE.JPG

This white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was one of two vehicles that collided across from Mechy's Mexican Restaurant on South Eighth Avenue Tuesday evening.

