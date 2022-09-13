At least three Safford Police Department vehicles and four law enforcement officers were on scene at a Safford rush hour accident where one driver was arrested and handcuffed after allegedly failing multiple field sobriety tests.
A white Dodge Ram 1500 Classic pickup and a silver Ford Transit 150 XLT van collided about 5 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 70/West Fifth Avenue and South Eighth Avenue, with the truck nearly skimming the old Triangle Liquor Building across from Mechy’s Mexican Restaurant.
No emergency vehicles were on scene at 5:20 p.m. and all persons who were in the vehicles appeared to have escaped serious harm.
“I’ve never been in an accident before,” Cynthia “Cindy” Green, the passenger of the Ford van said.
According to Green, she and her husband were heading home from the grocery story. She gestured down Eighth Avenue, toward the bridge to indicate where they lived.
Green said they’d had the van “for a year and a half, if that.”
In the background, an officer passed his pen back and forth in front of Green's husband's eyes as a sobriety test.
Green rubbed her neck and expressed concern about her groceries spoiling as the scene was processed.
SPD Captain Brian Avila reviewed camera footage from an intersection camera on the corner of West Fifth and South Eighth avenues in front of Triangle Liquor, as another officer administered a breathalyzer test to Green's husband, which he allegedly failed.
The driver of the pickup, Jordan Williams, said it was a work truck. The vehicle was branded with Ace Industries Crane and Hoist logos. The Georgia-based company has a branch in Morenci.
The front end of Green’s van sustained the bulk of the damage, while William’s work truck suffered a flat left front tire and denting to the left front of the vehicle
Fortunately for a construction worker who was framing windows in the Triangle Liquor building, the scene didn’t plow into his jobsite. The worker said he heard a loud noise, but after checking out the scene, he continued to work.