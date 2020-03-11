SAFFORD — The Bulldogs baseball team stayed undefeated and extended their winning streak to nine games, as they took down the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets in six innings Tuesday.
Safford beat Blue Ridge 12-2.
“It was a really good game, we threw very well on the mound, we made some outstanding defensive plays today, and we have a bunch of guys contributing and playing as hard as they can to win,” said Safford’s head coach Robert Abalos.
Bulldogs Alyxx Garcia finished the game with a .667 batting average, three runs, and three runs batted in. Teammate Jedrick Chavez held down the mound with a 1.17 earned run average and four strikeouts.