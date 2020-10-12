Three members of the Safford volleyball team have tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire team has been placed in quarantine until at least Oct. 22.
In a letter sent to parents, athletes and coaches, Safford High administrators said they’d worked very hard to keep the players safe, but “we should not be surprised when cases emerge.”
“This has not been a decision the Health Department and SUSD administration has taken lightly, but to follow state, local, and AIA guidelines, this is what we must do to protect students, staff, and our community. If all goes well, we should be able to return to practice on October 23,” the letter said.
Members of Pima High School’s football team and spirit line are also in quarantine at this point due to COVID-19 cases.
Graham County has documented 940 COVID-19 cases since March. Two new patients were diagnosed Sunday, including one person 20 or younger.
The new patients lived in Thatcher and Safford.
According to the health department, 26 Graham County residents with COVID-19 have died. Seven hundred and forty-one have recovered.
Six Greenlee County residents were battling the virus as of Sunday night. Health officials there said they’ve recorded 64 cases since the start of the pandemic. Two residents have died.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 475 new cases Monday, but no deaths. The total number of cases is now at 226,050 statewide with 5,759 deaths.
As of Sunday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control had documented 7,694,865 cases and 213,614 deaths.