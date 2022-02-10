Purchase Access

The Safford girls soccer team hosted Veritas Prep on Wednesday in a state playoff match. After tying 1-1 in regular play, the Bulldogs lost, 4-3, on penalty kicks.

The Bulldogs ended their season at 8-5-1.

Basketball

The Safford High School boys basketball team lost a close game vs. Tanque Verde on Tuesday, 69-64, putting the team at 4-13 on the year.

Despite the record, Coach Danny Smith said Safford should be represented on the all-region team.

“I believe Christian Smith has earned a spot for his work ethic and strength,” Smith said.

Friday, the boys and girls basketball teams were scheduled to host the Palo Verde Magnet Titans, after press deadline.

The girls were at 11-11 this season as of Thursday. The pairings for the basketball playoffs will be announced Saturday.

