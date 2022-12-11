12-14-22 Photo several kids around Santaxxx.JPG

Several children enjoy being with Santa Claus during a special toy give away on Christmas 2021 at the American Legion Morenci-Clifton Post 28 Legion Hall in Clifton. Santa listened closely to what each child wanted for Christmas. He was the most popular of the many people, especially children, who were thrilled with an up-close-and-personal meeting with the man himself. The Legion will host a similar event this coming Christmas Eve. The event will be open to all children in Greenlee County.

Tradition and caring. They describe much of what the American Legion is all about. Those two words will be implemented next week at the American Legion Hall in Clifton on Christmas Eve.

Santa Claus will be at the American Legion Hall with lots of goodies for girls and boys from Greenlee County. Morenci-Clifton Post 28 and the Clifton Fire Department are making a merry Christmas Eve possible for kids. Parents are also welcomed to accompany their children and enjoy the event.

12-14-22 Two girls in red, mom, many toys.JPG

Two girls and their mama walk by one of the many tables loaded with toys on Christmas Eve 2021 at the American Legion Morenci-Clifton Post 28 Legion Hall in Clifton. There were many, many kinds of toys for girls and boys and children had a wide variety of choices. The Legion is holding a similar event this Christmas Eve. All children and their parents are welcome to participate.

