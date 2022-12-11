Several children enjoy being with Santa Claus during a special toy give away on Christmas 2021 at the American Legion Morenci-Clifton Post 28 Legion Hall in Clifton. Santa listened closely to what each child wanted for Christmas. He was the most popular of the many people, especially children, who were thrilled with an up-close-and-personal meeting with the man himself. The Legion will host a similar event this coming Christmas Eve. The event will be open to all children in Greenlee County.
Two girls and their mama walk by one of the many tables loaded with toys on Christmas Eve 2021 at the American Legion Morenci-Clifton Post 28 Legion Hall in Clifton. There were many, many kinds of toys for girls and boys and children had a wide variety of choices. The Legion is holding a similar event this Christmas Eve. All children and their parents are welcome to participate.
Tradition and caring. They describe much of what the American Legion is all about. Those two words will be implemented next week at the American Legion Hall in Clifton on Christmas Eve.
Santa Claus will be at the American Legion Hall with lots of goodies for girls and boys from Greenlee County. Morenci-Clifton Post 28 and the Clifton Fire Department are making a merry Christmas Eve possible for kids. Parents are also welcomed to accompany their children and enjoy the event.
There will be a wide selection of toys to choose from: dolls, cars, footballs and soccer balls, soldiers, fluffy animals, and more.
“It’s all about the kids. It’s all about them,” said Post 28 Vice Cmdr. Larry Avila. “They’re our future. They’re America’s future.
"What you have in the Legion and the Fire Department are people dedicated to their community and their country," Avila continued. "And we want children to know how much they are loved and appreciated.”
Certainly, an important aspect of children’s experience is the opportunity to meet Santa Claus.
“Yep, the Man himself will be here Christmas Eve,” Avila said. "Last year his presence meant a lot for the younger children. He received and returned many hugs and the kiddies loved being able to sit on his lap and tell Santa what they hoped to receive for Christmas.”
Some of the much younger children had a look of wonder as they got to actually meet Santa, Avila said.
“A few seemed so star struck, or maybe they were just bashful, they found it hard to speak with the Man. But most didn’t have any trouble telling Santa what their heart’s desires were.”
Avila said the post is again most grateful to the Clifton Fire Department for making it possible for Santa to be present.
“No doubt it just wouldn’t be the same without him,” he said.
Times have changed, but in some ways, they have not. One Clifton grandparent recalled Christmas in the early 1980s. Clifton was still reeling from the devastating flood of October 1983. There was also great division among community members due to the strike against then Morenci copper mine owner Phelps Dodge.
The Legion made sure politics were put aside on Christmas Eve. The big pine tree at Eastside Park (now Al Fernandez Park) was the focal point of a Legion-sponsored get-together during which Santa was present and children were given Christmas stockings with candy, nuts and small toys.
“It really meant a lot to the community because there were some families who didn’t have much,” Avila recalled. “There were some people whose homes had been destroyed or badly damaged in the flood. Some were financially in bad shape as they had stayed out on strike. I guess you could call it something of a double whammy.”
Although it was cold and sometimes raining during the event at the park, “it made a big difference for a lot of people when times were pretty dark for them, he said.
These days Christmas Eve is held indoors in a warm and welcoming atmosphere, the Legion Hall.
The 2002 Christmas Eve toy give away begins after dark and lasts well into the night.