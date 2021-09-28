According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 460,000 job openings in public education positions in July of this year, meaning schools across the country were struggling to get bus drivers to school, teachers to teach students and substitutes to look after students when their full-time teachers were absent. In Graham and Greenlee counties, school superintendents say they’re struggling too, but surviving and keeping schools going as best they can.
“It’s harder to find people to fill any position, including substitutes,” said Pima Unified School Superintendent Sean Rickert.
Young people who once wanted to start out their careers subbing are now getting pulled into teaching as long-term substitutes. That leaves districts hard pressed to find people to sub for on a day-to-day basis for teachers on medical leave or vacation, Rickert said.
Although Rickert said Pima has fewer subs on call this year than they did last year, they’re making do with what they have by encouraging paraprofessionals and other staff members to get emergency substitute credentials so they can sub a class if need be.
Double duty
In the past few weeks, Pima teachers and administrators were also asked to drive district vans and pick up students on district bus routes while some of the district’s full-time bus drivers were waiting to get COVID-19 test results back.
Rickert said the situation with subs in the district is “in the green level” compared to last year, when the district struggled to keep open because of a lack of subs.
Although the public’s perception about the threat of COVID-19 is waning this year, Rickert said the district is struggling to attract staff with an expanding economy.
“There are so many opportunities for people to get jobs as long term subs or in other professions entirely,” Rickert said.
Subs make $14.30 an hour, Rickert said, while long term subs make around $167 a day.
Moms of Pima students who got emergency sub credentials both this year and last year? “That’s what keeps us afloat,” Rickert said.
Thatcher Unified School Superintendent Matt Petersen said his district experienced a similar phenomenon last year when parents, worried that the school would shut down, got emergency sub credentials in droves and signed up to sub in the district.
This year though, “we’ve had to improvise a little bit more than we have in the past,” Petersen said.
Petersen said he too has seen a drop in the available substitute pool in the district and a lot of subs that have stuck on are only interested in subbing in particular grades.
Be that as it may, Petersen said the district is also making do with what the staff they have.
“It’s working. Do I wish I had more, yeah?” ” Petersen said. “But it’s working, we’re working through it.”
Giving raises
Although he said in the past week he’s signed paperwork for about 10 more subs for the district, Petersen ties the problem back to a noticeable decrease in interest in people wanting to work in education.
Subs in Thatcher schools make $105 a day. Long term subs make $15 an hour.
“There’s just a very skimpy labor pool right now,” said Morenci Unified School District Superintendent David Woodall. ”There’s a real shallow labor pool. Part of it is probably related to COVID and inhibitions going back to work.”
Like other local school districts, Woodall said the district’s labor shortage isn’t just a shortage of subs, but drivers and “just about anything right now is hard to come by.”
To try to attract more subs to the district, Woodall said they increased their sub wages by $10 this year. Now subs make $110 a day. Long term subs make $160 a day.
Right now the district has 15 subs on call, some of whom are only available on certain days of the week, Woodall said. Although he didn’t recall the exact number of subs the district had the previous year, he believes they had a few more subs last year.
Woodall compared the trouble of finding people wanting to work in education with the struggles restaurants are having in finding employees, especially in small rural communities like Morenci.
“I think it’s hard everywhere, but here there’s just a very small labor pool because of limited housing and things like that,” Woodall said.
Fort Thomas Unified School District has a similar problem, said Superintendent Shane Hawkins.
To entice people to come work for the district as subs, Hawkins said the district pays subs a higher wage.
At Fort Thomas Schools, subs make $130 a day and long term subs, who sub in one class for at least two weeks straight make $293 a day.
“Once you start at Fort Thomas (as a sub), you’ll get called quite a bit.” Hawkins said.
Hawkins said his district has about a dozen or so subs, most of which he believes also work for other districts in the Gila Valley as subs.
“So they’re pretty busy,” Hawkins said. But, “we haven’t had an issue yet.”
For Fort Thomas, lacking substitute staff isn’t a problem Hawkins said, but lacking other staff, like bus drivers and food service workers, is a problem.
“So far we’ve been able to manage and make due,” Hawkins said.
“It’s not just subs, it’s employment in general,” said Duncan Unified Schools Superintendent Eldon Merrell. “We’ve always struggled with subs, but this year is worse than normal.”
At the start of the year Merrell said the district hired some long term subs from the previous year to become full-time teachers, but that depleted the district’s sub pool. Now the district has five subs on call instead of seven or eight that they’d normally have.
“It’s a hard commitment, but we are in pretty difficult shape right now,” Merrell said about the job of a substitute teacher. ““We’ve just gotten used to covering.”
Making due
Covering is when, if a teacher is absent, other teachers will fill in for them on their own prep periods.
Subs in Duncan schools make $95 a day and $120 for long term subs.
Like Morenci, Merrell said it’s difficult to attract people to sub in a rural district.
“A lot of times it isn’t an easy job,” Merrell said. “You have to find the right mix and match for that position, so yeah, it is tougher out in rural areas. And it doesn’t pay to drive from safford to here to sub. You’re not going to get that kind of situation.”
In an email, Safford Unified School District’s Director of Instructional Services, Kent Baldwin wrote “COVID has not been helpful when it comes to substitute teachers.”
A significant number of the district’s subs decided not to continue subbing because of concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Baldwin wrote.
Last year, Baldwin said the district struggled with a lack of subs and again in August and earlier this month when the Delta variant of COVID-19 hit the school hard, but they’re now able to cover classes appropriately.
The district is also having difficulty filling bus driver and classroom aide positions, Baldwin wrote.
“Many factors have influenced this situation,” Baldwin wrote. “Our economic situation where many places in the valley, and in the state, and also in our country are facing difficulty finding employees has contributed to this situation. Minimum wage and the job requirements and duties also factor into finding qualified employees.”
This year the district has 20 substitutes. Last year they had 34, Baldwin said.
Substitutes make $95 a day. Long term subs make $225 a day, equivalent to the salary of a first year teacher.
Baldwin wrote the district raised the salary for substitutes by $10 last year.
“We are very grateful to those individuals that are willing to be substitutes,” Baldwin wrote. “Substitutes fill a very vital role in the education process. We are always looking for quality individuals to become substitutes.”