School lunch fee waiver expected to pay dividends
ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Education officials around the state, including in Graham and Greenlee counties, are praising a recent decision by the Arizona Department of Education to waive school lunch fees entirely for students who already qualify for reduced-price lunches.

Outgoing Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced on Dec. 14 her department will allocate $6.75 million in pandemic relief funds to waive fees for students qualifying for reduced-price school meals.

Tags

Load comments