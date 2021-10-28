County school superintendents from across the state met with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey Oct. 20 to talk about the decline in student enrollment in schools all over the state experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting was called on short notice, McGaughey said, so most of the state's school superintendents joined the meeting on Zoom.
Donna McGaughey, Graham County's school superintendent, said the governor told them 21,000 kids across the state who were once accounted for in school registries and enrolled in public schools, are now missing from those schools. Ducey wanted to meet with school superintendents to ask them how to get those students back in schools and accounted for, she said.
The kids could be a number of places, McGaughey said. Older high school students could have taken themselves out of school and enrolled in either college courses, a GED program, a job training program, or they could have taken themselves out of school altogether. Younger students could have been taken out of schools by their parents or guardians and either moved to another school district if their parents or guardians moved, or they could have been placed in an online charter school, a private school or home schooled.
In order for a parent or a guardian of a student to take their student out of a public school they have to go to their county school superintendent's office and sign an affidavit stating that they will either enroll them in a private or charter school or a home-schooling program.
While McGaughey and other educators hope a majority of those 21,000 unaccounted for kids were just taken out of their schools by their parents and placed into other school districts or home schooled without knowing they have to sign an affidavit to do that, their fear is some of the kids might just have been pulled out of school and are not participating in any sort of educational program.
McGaughey said most of the students left during the 2020 school year, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In years past, an average of 90-100 students across Graham County have been officially registered in home schooling programs, McGaughey said. In October of last year though, 65 additional students officially left the public school system and entered into home schools by signing affidavits.
Each individual school district, not the county school superintendent, keeps track of their enrollment numbers, so she is not aware of how many students across the county went un-accounted for, but, she added, most are back to pre-pandemic enrollment numbers, or they have exceeded those enrollment numbers, except for Safford Unified School District, she said.
During last month's SUSD board meeting, Superintendent AJ Taylor said in 2019 there were 3,140 K-12 students. In 2020 there were 2,866 K-12 students. Currently there are 3,032 K-12 students enrolled.
The Arizona Department of Education reported that across the state, 38,000 students left public and charter schools when comparing the 2020/2021 school year with the 2019/2020 school year. Kathy Hoffman, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, said about 40% of those 38,000 students were in preschool and kindergarten.
Sean Rickert, Pima Unified School District's superintendent, said he didn't think his district had any unaccounted for students during the COVID-19 pandemic, except for a couple of kindergarten students, who he said showed back up this year to start first grade.
Shane Hawkins, Fort Thomas Unified School District's superintendent, said his district had "quite a bit" of an enrollment downturn last year, but those students returned at the start of this school year.
"We had a higher rates of families getting back to us this year. This year we had more families doing that, which was a good sign," McGaughey said.
About 32 of the 65 families that signed up for homeschooling last year returned to schools across the county at the start of this year, McGaughey said. More homeschool kids could have re-enrolled and gone back into schools without notifying the county and rescinding their homeschooling affidavit, McGaughey said, but it's hard to know if that is happening since school districts don't have to share that information with the county, McGaughey said.
When the governor asked for suggestions on how to mitigate the problem, McGaughey said she mentioned the need for social workers or trained school employees to go out to try to locate students who dropped off enrollment records to make sure that they're safe and still involved in some sort of formal education program.
"My point was, there's nobody from the school district who is able to go to their homes, how can we know they're OK?" McGaughey said. "No one knows for sure unless the parents declared where their children are."
McGaughey said that duty used to fall to truancy or school resource officers, but since the state doesn't provide funding for SROs and schools usually have to apply for grants and other funding to hire SROs, a lot of schools go without them.
Having SROs or social workers to locate missing students in every school district in Graham County would be "valuable in a multitude of ways," McGaughey said. "They're not just the people arresting people, they're resources that we're grateful and lucky to have."
Greenlee
"Sending an SRO would be great, if you can," said Bryan Boling, Greenlee County's Superintendent of Schools. But since the state doesn't offer funding for SROs, most smaller district can't afford them. "We (the state of Arizona) have a hard time paying our teachers a living wage."
Boling said he attended the meeting via Zoom while he was traveling in his car to Phoenix for a doctor's appointment. While the signal went in and out, Boling said he was able to add a comment that he'd like to see the state develop a better way of keeping track of the number of homeschool students in a given district.
Boling said he thinks there's about 30 kids being homeschooled in Greenlee County, but that's a guess, he said.
"There's probably more parents that don't do that then those that do it," Boling said in regards to signing affidavits to homeschool their students."We don't know how many kids are just staying home and not doing anything."
David Woodall, Morenci Unified School District's superintendent, said last year the district experienced about a 3% decline in student enrollment, or 45-50 kids, but the district's enrollment numbers fluctuate by 1 to 2% every year. This year, Woodall said, the district is steadily gaining back students, but they're not quite back to their pre-pandemic enrollment numbers. Woodall said he thinks the district will regain their pre-pandemic enrollment numbers by next semester, a sentiment shared by Boling.
"I think we're about at a point where schools can see some stable normalcy. I'm hoping," Boling said.
McGaughey said the governor concluded the meeting by bringing up the possibility of launching a campaign to educate parents that in Arizona, kids have to be educated at least until they're 16 and that parents or guardians of students, if they wish to homeschool their kids, have to go through the official affidavit process.
"I thought it was a really good meeting. I appreciate the governor wanting to meet with us," Boling said. "He was wanting to know how to help us. I got that feeling that he wanted to know how he could help us if he could."